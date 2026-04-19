Marvel Studios Reveals First Look at Daredevil Vs. Kingpin Round 3 (Photos)

Daredevil and Kingpin are teeing up for round 3 in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. The duo has been nemeses from the beginning, ever since Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) was the Devil of Hell's Kitchen and Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) was a criminal underworld boss, through to now, where they are Daredevil and the Mayor of New York. Despite this, Daredevil and Kingpin have only come to physical blows a total of twice throughout the original Netflix series and the Disney+ revival, but there is going to be a third collision between the two in the coming weeks.

The rivalry between Daredevil and Kingpin isn't always physical; in fact, most of the time it's played out through power moves, political games, or henchmen. But the few times that Daredevil and Kingpin have come to blows, it's always been spectacular. Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is now preparing to break a 7-year non-fighting streak between the two, as marketing for the series has confirmed at least one epic physical fight in the second season.

Brief shots in the promos for Daredevil: Born Again have revealed a stand-off between Fisk and Murdock, with the two approaching each other in their civilian attire. Knowing that Murdock is secretly Daredevil, Fisk proclaimed him missing to the city of New York in Episode 3 of Season 2, hoping this would force Murdock out of hiding.

Marvel Television

While the two appear somewhat cordial in this image, it won't last, as a different shot shows Matt, in his black Daredevil suit, fighting Fisk in what looks like an underground bunker or cellar.

Marvel Television

Fisk has been hitting the boxing ring in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, making him an equally formidable opponent who also has the upper hand in terms of size and muscle.

Marvel Television

D'Onofrio confirmed new details about the Daredevil vs. Fisk Season 2 fight scene to Entertainment Weekly, sharing that it's "very reminiscent of the original series on Netflix."

"It's a fight scene that's very reminiscent of the original series on Netflix; that's what you might be feeling. It is more than we've done in a while in that kind of context, for sure...I'll speak for myself: I love those scenes. We hardly ever get to do scenes together, [Cox] and I, and he's just become so good at playing this character that it's a thrill to join him in scenes."

Marvel Television

D'Onofrio added that the fight scenes between the two are real because, if they were done too frequently, they "wouldn't have as much power."

"We do recognize that that's what the fans want, but I think that everybody realizes — the fans too — that we can't bring them together all the time because it wouldn't have as much power. Charlie and I have been doing these characters for a long time now, and the fact that we both still get excited, it says something about our love for these characters and getting them right for the show."

The fight scene in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is the first to take place since the Disney+ revival began, with the previous two physical confrontations between Daredevil and Kingpin occurring in the Netflix series.

Netflix

The first Daredevil and Kingpin fight took place in the Season 1 finale of the Netflix show. Daredevil corners Fisk, who is on the run from the police, debuting his new red suit, and the pair engage in a brutal fight that Daredevil ultimately wins.

Netflix

The fight was a culmination of a season's worth of antagonism between the two, with Fisk blaming Daredevil for scrambling his plans, proclaiming: "I wanted to make this city something better than what it is, something beautiful, you took that away from me! You took everything!"

Netflix

Then, in the Daredevil Season 3 finale, Fisk and Murdock came to blows again, right after Vanessa and Fisk's wedding. This time, Murdock arrives with the intention to kill Fisk in order to stop him, which would cross a personal moral line.

Netflix

The fight also involves Dex/Bullseye (Wilson Bethel), but he is put out of the fight early when Fisk paralyzes him. This time, Daredevil fights Fisk in his earlier plain black costume from Season 1.

Netflix

Daredevil manages to overpower Fisk, and comes close to killing him, but despite Vanessa's pleas to stop and Fisk's own taunting to do it, he spares him. Instead, Daredevil condemns Fisk to a life in prison.

Netflix

Now in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, the tension is mounting between the pair once more, to a point that it can only be resolved through violence. What's also exciting about the pair's upcoming fisticuffs, is that it appears to be the first time the two will face-off in their iconic costumes, with Murdock wearing the black Daredevil suit, and Fisk wearing his white tuxedo.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 began streaming on its weekly Tuesday slot on Disney+ starting March 24 and will run through until May 5. This season stars Cox, D'Onofrio, Wilson Bethel, Deborah Ann Woll, Ayelet Zurer, and Krysten Ritter returning as Jessica Jones.

What to Expect From Daredevil Vs Fisk Round 3

Every time that Kingpin and Daredevil have crossed fists its been a brutal and bloody affair. According to D'Onofrio, the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 fight sequence will be no different, returning to the violent fight sequences the Netflix seasons were known for.

Ultimately, Daredevil has come out victorious both times when fighting Fisk. He has proven himself to be the more skilled fighter. However, Fisk has already shown he's been training in the boxing ring, perhaps preparing himself for what he'll do the next time he and Daredevil cross paths. This could place Daredevil up against a much stronger Fisk, one that is more precise and deadly than the last iteration, which he may not be prepared for.

What would be an interesting twist in Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again is if Daredevil lost the fight for a change. Exploring what happens to Murdock after he loses to Fisk would be an interesting storyline for Daredevil: Born Again to follow, and it could perhaps lead to Murdock admitting he needs more help, perhaps leaning on his fellow Defenders to aid him.