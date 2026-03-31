Daredevil Born Again Reveals Full Look At Bullseye’s Comic-Accurate Costume In Season 2

A complete look at Bullseye donning the most comic-accurate version of his costume yet was revealed for Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again. After delivering some of the most shocking moments in recent MCU memories in Born Again Season 1, Wilson Bethel is set to reprise his role as Benjamin "Dex" Poindexter in Season 2, which begins streaming on Disney+ on Tuesday, March 24.

A new TV spot for Marvel Studios' Daredevil: Born Again showed off the best look yet at Wilson Bethel in his new costume for his role as Benjamin "Dex" Poindexter. This ad features multiple short clips of Bethel in action, wearing his iconic blue suit from Marvel Comics. This time, he even has the classic bullseye image on his forehead, which is a staple for this villain in the comics.

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The clip also highlights a full-body look at Poindexter in his suit, utilizing the classic eyehole in the mask under the bullseye logo on his forehead. He boasts a holster in the middle of his chest for easy access to his weapon.

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In another shot, fans see the villain in much better lighting, as the camera zooms in on his face. This shows off black fabric on Bullseye's shoulders and the blue checkered pattern on his mask, highlighting the attention to detail the villain puts into his wardrobe.

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In a later shot, Poindexter shows off his physical skills, flicking knives out of his hands at enemies with barely any effort whatsoever.

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This marks the first time fans have seen this new Bullseye costume in action after first seeing the comic-accurate threads in promo art for Season 2 earlier this year. It is also the first time he has worn a costume with the bullseye image on his forehead.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 will be Marvel Studios' second live-action release of 2026. Starring Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Krysten Ritter, Deborah Ann Woll, and Wilson Bethel, the story will pick up with Daredevil assembling a team to help take back New York City after Mayor Fisk's enactment of martial law over the area.

Bullseye's Impact on Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

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Bullseye has already had quite an impact on Daredevil: Born Again, killing off Elden Henson's Foggy Nelson in Episode 1 before going to prison and eventually escaping. He then threatened Wilson Fisk's life by shooting at him, which ended with Matt Murdock taking the bullet and nearly dying before the season finale.

Now, Poindexter seems to be in one of his worst places yet in his MCU run, as he tries to go on a redemption arc with a misguided idea of what that actually means. There is even a point in the trailers where Matt saves him from the Anti-Vigilante Task Force, although they still do not appear to be on the same side of the fight.

For Bullseye, the "redemption" may come if he gets to take out Wilson and Vanessa Fisk, which is unlikely before the end of the season. However, his brand of crazy is sure to be a key following point throughout the season, as he will make life increasingly difficult for Matt in his fight against Fisk and his new regime.