Marvel Just Retconned Avengers: Endgame's Ending 7 Years Later

Seven years before Avengers: Doomsday, 2019's Avengers: Endgame delivered what many Marvel fans considered the perfect ending for Steve Rogers. After seventy years of heartbreak, war, and sacrifice, Chris Evans’ Captain America finally chose himself. He returned the Infinity Stones, traveled back in time, and stayed with Peggy Carter to live the quiet life he never got to lead. Now, thanks to Avengers: Doomsday, that ending looks completely different.

After the first Avengers: Doomsday teaser from December 2025 and the new footage shown during Disney’s CinemaCon presentation in April 2026, Marvel Studios has effectively rewritten how audiences will view Steve Rogers’ fate. Instead of peacefully retiring into obscurity, this version of Steve rejoined the Avengers years later to battle Doctor Doom alongside heroes who either believed he was gone, retired, or too old to fight anymore.

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When Endgame ended in 2019, audiences naturally assumed Steve’s story was over. The image of Old Man Steve sitting on that bench, passing the star-spangled shield to Sam Wilson, implied closure. He had gone back in time, lived an ordinary life with Peggy Carter, aged naturally, and stayed away from the chaos that he’d felt compelled to combat since Captain America: The First Avenger. Tony Stark sacrificed everything for the universe, while Steve finally allowed himself to stop fighting. Or so we thought.

But Doomsday changes what we all assumed about that moment. Footage shown at CinemaCon confirms that the Steve Rogers who went back in time returns to action alongside the Avengers during Doctor Doom’s rise. The reveal immediately reframes the biggest assumption audiences carried out of Endgame: Steve Rogers did not simply disappear into domestic retirement forever.

Instead, the man who supposedly got his happy ending eventually found himself in yet another fight for Earth’s fate. The revelation fundamentally alters how viewers interpret Endgame’s final scene. Rather than representing the permanent end of Captain America’s journey, the bench scene now feels more like an intermission before one final war.

Endgame’s Final Scene Now Carries More Tragedy

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What made Steve’s ending so satisfying—outside of some questions involving Endgame’s time travel logic—was its simplicity. After losing (and reconnecting with) Peggy Carter and Bucky, and nearly every chance at personal happiness throughout his life, Steve finally escaped the burden of responsibility. For once, somebody else would carry the weight. Sam Wilson became Captain America, the Avengers moved forward, and Steve became a modern-day legend, his legacy immortalized in Broadway shows and in Earth-616’s Statue of Liberty.

Now, fans know that peace didn’t last. Sometime after that dance with Peggy, and after having a child with her, Steve apparently got dragged back into the Multiverse conflict surrounding Doctor Doom. Whether it was out of duty, guilt, or necessity, Steve Rogers once again became a soldier when the universe needed him most.

That revelation adds a bittersweet edge to Endgame retroactively. His ending in that film still works emotionally, but it no longer represents permanent closure. Instead, it becomes the calm before another storm, one that will prove to be the Avengers’ greatest challenge yet.

Could Doomsday Retcon Old Man Steve Entirely?

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One fascinating possibility is that Marvel could completely rewrite how Old Man Steve exists within MCU canon. For years, fans debated the time travel mechanics in Endgame. Did Steve create an alternate timeline when he stayed with Peggy? Did he secretly live in the background of Earth-616 the entire time?

Marvel never fully settled the argument, and even the Russo brothers once disagreed with screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely on how Steve’s time travel in that film worked.

Now, Doomsday potentially blows the debate wide open again. With reports that Steve Rogers inadvertently causes the events of Doomsday, there is some speculation that Doomsday could change or erase Steve's future. However, doing so would require a retcon of Endgame's established but somewhat flimsy time travel rules.

That would be an enormous change to MCU canon, and one that would likely frustrate many longtime MCU fans. There’s also another possibility, and honestly, it may be the more emotionally satisfying one.

What If Old Man Steve Already Survived Doomsday?

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The smartest explanation—and retcon—might be that Old Man Steve always went through the events of Doomsday. The elderly Steve Rogers, who sat next to Sam Wilson at the end of Endgame, had clearly lived through decades of additional experiences audiences never saw. He was also quite cryptic about his life when Sam inquired about the wedding band on his ring finger.

At the time, fans assumed he was only secretive about the happy, heartwarming years he spent with the love of his life. But now Marvel could reveal that Steve’s unseen history included one final stand with the Avengers—one that Steve plays a prominent role in, but couldn’t tell Sam about.

In that context, Old Man Steve handing the shield to Sam becomes even more powerful. It wouldn’t just be a retired hero passing on a mantle. It would be a battle-tested survivor who already faced the Multiverse’s greatest threat and knew, from that experience, that his friend had the capacity to lead. That interpretation preserves Endgame’s emotional payoff while expanding it instead of outright undoing it.

Either way, Marvel Studios has undeniably changed how audiences will watch Avengers: Endgame forever. What once looked like the definitive conclusion to Steve Rogers’ story now feels like the setup for an entirely different final chapter that will likely redefine Captain America’s legacy all over again.