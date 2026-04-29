Report: Chris Evans Is No Longer Returning In Avengers: Doomsday In the Way Fans Expected

Avengers: Doomsday will deliver something completely different for Chris Evans upon his return to the MCU. After a couple of years of reports, Evans was finally confirmed for Doomsday's cast in the film's first trailer, giving the veteran his 13th appearance in the expansive Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, after Steve Rogers moved on to a new stage of his life in Avengers: Endgame, he will go through some major adjustments moving forward.

Marvel Studios released a new trailer for Avengers: Doomsday for attendees at CinemaCon 2026, which was not released publicly. The end of this trailer featured Chris Evans in his return to the MCU as Steve Rogers, which comes after he passed the Captain America mantle to Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson at the end of 2019's Avengers: Endgame.

At the end of this trailer, Chris Hemsworth's Thor exclaims in despair that he and the Avengers will "need a miracle" in the fight against Robert Downey Jr.'s Victor Von Doom. Looking off-screen and holding his hammer, Mjolnir, Thor then says, "It's not possible" in astonishment as Evans makes his glorious return as the former Captain America.

Showing up in a casual set of dark clothes, Rogers reaches out and calls Mjolnir to his hand, pulling it straight from Thor's grasp and proving he is still worthy after his moment wielding the hammer in Endgame. Also donning long hair and a thick beard, he says, "Hey, pal" to Thor and gets ready to join the fight against Doom.

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The look Evans rocks is similar to the one he had in 2018's Avengers: Infinity War, in which he also had a full beard and slightly longer hair than he does in his usual appearance. This is also different than the look he had in the first trailer for Doomsday, in which he was completely clean-shaven and holding his young baby in his arms.

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Some theories have pointed to Evans playing the Nomad version of Steve Rogers, a moniker he donned in 1974's Captain America #180 after abandoning the Captain America mantle. Here, he was disillusioned with the U.S. government and used a dark blue-and-yellow uniform, though it remains to be seen if that outfit will be used in the MCU.

Avengers: Doomsday will be Marvel Studios' second movie released in 2026 and the fifth Avengers movie overall. Behind Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, over two dozen actors are confirmed for roles in this film, which will show the Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and more teaming up to stop Doom from destroying the multiverse. Avengers: Doomsday will debut in theaters on December 18, 2026.

Steve Rogers' Potential Role in Avengers: Doomsday

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While Evans expressed that he would only want to return to the MCU for a Steve Rogers story worth telling, he seems set to be an important piece of the Doomsday puzzle. Unfortunately, with so many other puzzle pieces confirmed to bring this story together, his specific plotline in this movie has not been teased just yet.

With Sam Wilson leading a new team of Avengers, Rogers appears set to start this movie in his own timeline, raising his baby (whose identity has not been confirmed) with Hayley Atwell's Peggy Carter. However, some believe that Doom may go after Rogers for some undisclosed reason after he time-travels to the past, which could be an indicator of how important he is in the greater scheme of the multiverse.

No matter the details, this trailer teases him showing up to fight Doom after his first interaction with the Avengers, hoping to get them out of trouble against potentially the most powerful villain they have ever faced. Considering Evans' appearance in Doomsday's first trailer, future trailers may tease more of what to expect from him, but he is sure to make a major impact on the story as he, Downey, and the rest of the team reunite for the first time in seven years.