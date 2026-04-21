Disney Unveils The New Face of The MCU For 2026

Disney confirmed who will be the new face of the MCU in 2026. While the MCU has close to half a dozen new Disney+ shows releasing this year, the movie side is slimmer than usual. However, this will include one of the biggest superhero movies in history, featuring one of the franchise's most well-known actors.

Disney confirmed that Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom will be the face of the MCU in 2026. During the company's presentation at CinemaCon 2026, a banner was unveiled promoting the studio's 2026 movie releases. The Marvel section of the banner included an image of Doctor Doom from Avengers: Doomsday.

This is no surprise, considering Downey's Doom is expected to be the focal point of Avengers: Doomsday. Early reports teased that his role in this movie will be similar to Josh Brolin's Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, which featured him as the main character and gave him the most screentime.

The MCU's Most Important Characters For 2026

Spider-Man

Sony Pictures

The world-famous web-slinger, Spider-Man, will be a major part of the MCU's release schedule in 2026, starting on July 31 with Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Marking Tom Holland's fourth solo Spider-Man movie, this film will bring him back to a New York that does not know of Peter Parker's existence, all before he goes through a wild transformation and crosses paths with multiple terrifying villains.

Additionally, Hudson Thames will return to Marvel Animation to voice Peter Parker/Spider-Man in Season 2 of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man on Disney+. This season will include plenty of action and mystery, including the fallout from Norman Osborn learning Peter's secret identity and the introduction of Peter's father, Richard, in prison.

Chris Evans' Steve Rogers

Marvel Studios

Along with Downey, Chris Evans will be back in the MCU as Steve Rogers for the first time since 2019 in Avengers: Doomsday. After reprising his role as Johnny Storm in 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine, Doomsday will feature him as the former Captain America once again, giving Evans his 15th appearance in a Marvel movie. Evans received second billing behind Downey in Doomsday, making it clear that Rogers will be one of the movie's most important characters.

In an Empire Magazine interview, the Russo Brothers noted having "a special affinity with the character" and could not envision this story "without his central role in it:"

"We have a special affinity with the character. We can't see this narrative without his central role in it, basically. The special place he holds among the ensemble, he sort of retains that moving forward."

While Evans' role in Doomsday remains unknown, he was seen in the movie's first trailer entering his house and holding a new baby, confirming he will be a father. He was also seen in a trailer released exclusively at CinemaCon, reuniting with Thor and calling Stormbreaker to his hand while Thor was still holding it.

Chris Hemsworth's Thor

Marvel Studios

Adding to a 15-year tenure in the MCU, Chris Hemsworth will be back to reprise his role as Thor in Avengers: Doomsday, marking his 11th total appearance in the MCU. In Disney's listing for Doomsday, he was third billed behind Downey and Evans, confirming that he will be one of the most important pieces of the movie's plot (he was also said to be the lead hero in Doomsday, according to The Town podcast).

Hemsworth got his own Thor-focused trailer for Doomsday, showing him taking care of his adopted daughter (Love) and praying to Odin for the strength to defeat Doom. In the CinemaCon trailer, he delivers a haunting narration, teasing that Doom scares him more than any other enemy he has ever faced and telling his teammates that they will need a miracle to come out on top.

Paul Bettany's Vision

Marvel Television

On the Disney+ side of the MCU, Paul Bettany will continue his work as Vision in VisionQuest, giving him his ninth live-action MCU appearance. This will be his first time playing Vision in live-action since 2021's WandaVision, which kicked off a trilogy of stories along with Agatha All Along and VisionQuest.

This show will feature Vision traveling all over the world to come to terms with the memories from the original Vision, whom he encountered in Wanda Maximoff's Hex in Westview, New Jersey. He will also cross paths with multiple other AI-based heroes and villains from past MCU projects, including Ultron.

Sadie Sink's Jean Grey

Sony Pictures

The MCU got a major jolt when Stranger Things' Saide Sink was cast for an undisclosed role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. While the character has not been confirmed, one prevailing theory suggests she could be playing the MCU's Jean Grey, one of the most powerful mutants ever created.

Sink is also expected to play a major role in Avengers: Secret Wars, as she is already confirmed for the cast of the Multiverse Saga's finale. While fans wait to see who she will play, she could be somebody to pay close attention to for years to come.

Zendaya's MJ

Sony Pictures

After playing a leading role in the first three MCU Spider-Man movies, Zendaya will return as Michelle Jones-Watson (MJ) in 2026's Spider-Man: Brand New Day. This will be her fourth time appearing in the MCU, and she seems set to play a fairly big role in her next outing.

The first Brand New Day trailer featured multiple moments with Zendaya, including one in which she re-meets Peter Parker at a house party alongside Jacob Batalon's Ned Leeds. She will also have a new love interest in this movie, played by Eman Esfandi. Still, her relationship with Peter will be a key subplot, no matter how minor her role may turn out to be.

Disney

Avengers: Doomsday marks Downey's return to the MCU after he spent 11 years playing Tony Stark/Iron Man in the Infinity Saga. Making 10 appearances across this saga, he was the face of the MCU during this span, with more screentime than any other character.