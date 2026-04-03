Marvel Studios Reportedly Chooses RDJ’s Replacement For MCU Mutant Saga

A new rumor revealed which actor and superhero will lead the MCU's third saga in Phase 7 and beyond in the way that Robert Downey Jr. once did. Marvel Studios was built on the foundation of RDJ's Tony Stark, fronting the MCU through an Iron Man trilogy and four Avengers blockbusters. The actor's absence has been sorely felt throughout the Multiverse Saga, prompting his return with Phase 6 and Avengers: Doomsday, this time jumping over the moral barrier to play Doctor Doom. In the years since Avengers: Endgame, Marvel Studios has made key mistake from the Multiverse Saga of having no true leads to follow, with most heroes only appearing once or twice.

According to a rumor shared on X by scooper MyTimeToShineHello, Sadie Sink will play the "main character of the MCU's Mutant Saga" that is expected to run through Phases 7 to 9 after Avengers: Secret Wars. Her character would fill a void similar to Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man in the Infinity Saga, giving a face to a three-phase storyline in a way that has been missing in the Multiverse Saga.

Fans will meet Sink's new character on July 31 in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, although her character's identity remains unannounced. Still, she has been heavily rumored and speculated to be playing the iconic X-Men hero Jean Grey.

Previous reports stated that Jean Grey and Cyclops will co-lead of Marvel Studios' X-Men reboot movie which is in development under Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier and is widely speculated to release in 2028 as part of Phase 7.

The studio hasn't officially cast any of its mutant leads for now, several actors have been rumored for the X-Men reboot, including two big names to play Cyclops, the team's leader and the longtime love interest to Jean Grey.

Sneak a peek at every official look at Sadie Sink's MCU character released so far.

Why Sadie Sink's Jean Grey Is the Perfect Lead For the MCU's Mutant Saga

Marvel Studios

The scooper previously stated that Sadie Sink's MCU deal was for "five movies, including an option for TV shows." The Stranger Things star will board the franchise with Spider-Man: Brand New Day before reportedly returning in Secret Wars, potentially leaving three contracted movies for the Mutant Saga.

Rumors of Jean Grey's introduction in Brand New Day have left many fans perplexed why Marvel Studios is launching its X-Men reboot in a Spider-Man movie. If the mind-bending hero is the face of the next saga, it makes sense to introduce her in the the MCU's most popular solo superhero franchise.

If Marvel Studios is smart, Jean Grey and Cyclops would equally lead the Mutant Saga, putting their budding romance at the heart of the X-Men-centric storyline. The studio has a tough task ahead finding an actor for Cyclops, aka Scott Summers, with the right talent and chemistry to bounce off Sadie Sink.

Even though Phase 6 is still underway and Doctor Doom's tyranny is yet to begin, the studio has reportedly chosen two mutant villains for the MCU's third saga. While Apocalypse and Mister Sinister will supposedly be the final foes for the coming phases, the focus on Jean Grey may hint at another looming conflict.

Grey's most famous comic storyline sees the X-Men hero bond with the cosmic Phoenix Force and become corrupted by its immense power. At first glance, The Dark Phoenix Saga may seem like a natural end point for the Mutant Saga, but its similarities to Scarlet Witch's arc in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness combined with the fact it was adapted twice already under Fox may rule it out.