Every Photo Of Sadie Sink In Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s First Trailer

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's official trailer secretly revealed Sadie Sink's MCU character in blink-and-you-miss-it shots, and she seems poised to have a major role. Sink's imminent debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been filled with intrigue, mainly because her character has been largely kept under wraps.

A previous report claimed that Sink is playing the MCU's version of Jean Grey, which marks the start of Marvel Studios' X-Men era in 2026. The release of the official trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day has led many to dissect Sadie Sink's role in the upcoming street-level adventure.

Every Official Look at Sadie Sink's MCU Character In Spider-Man 4's Trailer

Sadie Sink's MCU Character Is Trapped

Sony Pictures

At the 1:43 mark of the Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer, a mysterious character, presumed by many as Sadie Sink's mystery hero or villain, can be seen being locked inside a holding facility.

This shot could indicate that fans' first glimpse of Sink's character in Brand New Day could be inside the Department of Damage Control or another mutant-hunting villain like the X-Desk, and she is likely being monitored because she is considered a mutant threat. This revelation could add further credence to the idea that she is possibly playing Jean Grey in Spider-Man 4.

Sadie Sink's Mystery Character Is Likely Being Experimented On

Sony Pictures

The next shot at the 1:44 mark shows Sink's character strapped to a chair, wearing a green jacket, suggesting she could be a prisoner of the Department of Damage Control (DODC).

Wonder Man confirmed that the DODC is targeting enhanced individuals, making them the MCU's first X-Men villains, as they are being set up as an anti-mutant organization that could be featured prominently in the Mutant Saga. This revelation all but confirms that Sink's character is enhanced and could be unstable, which explains why the DODC is holding her in a cell.

Sadie Sink's MCU Character Has Powers

Sony Pictures

At the 1:56 mark of the trailer, Sink's character is finally shown (but not her face), and she can be seen using her powers.

Many have theorized that she is actually using mind-control powers here because she is too far away from her targets, further supporting the idea that she could be Jean Grey.

Bonus: Does Sadie Sink's MCU Character Have Mind Control?

Sony Pictures

At the 1:45 mark of the Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer, an old woman is confirmed to be driving the DODC tank that the Punisher and Spider-Man are chasing, and the shot appears to show her being controlled by Sink's mystery character.

The next shot then implied that she has body-hopping abilities, which strongly aligns with Jean Grey's ability to temporarily transfer her consciousness to others in the comics. Some have pointed out that she is controlling others to retrieve something and prevent the DODC from recapturing her after she seemingly escaped.

Bonus: Sadie Sink's Character Has Red Hair

In October 2025, set photos from Spider-Man: Brand New Day revealed the first look at Sadie Sink's character, confirming that she has red hair in the film.

Sink, though, was still playing coy about her role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, teasing that "hair color can change:"

"A lot of people forget that hair color can change, but, yeah, I understand all of the theories."

While Sink's comment could be an indicator that she is shutting down claims that her character is Jean Grey, it could also be her deliberate way of preventing spoilers from coming out, which makes sense given the spoilery nature of the character.

Fans can watch the official trailer of Spider-Man: Brand New Day below:

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to premiere in theaters on July 31.