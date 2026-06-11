The Legend of Vox Machina Season 4: Delilah Briarwood’s Necro-Ninja Twist Explained

The identity of Legend of Vox Machina's Necro-Ninja was confirmed in Episode 6 of Season 4, and it's a face fans will recognize. The fourth season of Prime Video's animated fantasy is adapting the final arcs in Critical Role's first Dungeons & Dragons campaign. As The Legend of Vox Machina heads toward its endgame, it's bringing out the group's most formidable foes, including some back from the dead.

Season 4 of Vox Machina begins with a significant time jump following the group's defeat of the Chroma Conclave. The story then quickly presents the team's next major challenge: a cult dedicated to the mysterious Whispered One. The acolytes of this cult, who call themselves the Children of Truth, are led by a notable foe with white hair and a bandage blindfold, who was referred to as the Necro-Ninja.

This ninja proved herself to be a dangerous enemy and ruthlessly blinded Keyleth's father, Korrin, while at her coronation in Episode 3 of this season. Even a dagger to the head wasn't enough to stop the Necro-Ninja, who disappeared from the coronation and reappeared in Episode 6 to cause more trouble.

It was also in this episode that audiences learned the Necro-Ninja was just a disguise, and the character's true identity is a familiar one.

Warning - This article contains spoilers for The Legend of Vox Machina Season 4, Episodes 1-6.

Legend of Vox Machina Episode 6 Reveals the Necro-Ninja's Identity

Prime Video

In Season 4, Episode 6, the Necro-Ninja arrives during a cult ritual for the Children of Truth and brutally slaughters them all for corrupting a sacred ritual. The ninja kills all of the cultists, but leaves Pike and Grog alive with the ominous warning, "You do not die today."

At the end of the episode, the Necro-Ninja returns to her home and removes her blindfold. She is visited by one of the cult's high-ranking leaders, Gideon (Andy Serkis), who reprimands her for "losing control of [her] flock." Gideon refers to her as his "truest acolyte" before the Necro-Ninja's face is revealed to be that of Delilah Briarwood, back from the dead.

Prime Video

Delilah is looking worse for wear three seasons later, with scarring over her face and neon purple eyes, a sign of her otherworldly new existence. Delilah's resurrection is only further cemented by Grey DeLisle's return to the cast list, reprising her voice role from Season 1.

Delilah Briarwood's History in Vox Machina

Prime Video

Delilah Briarwood's role in The Legend of Vox Machina dates back to the first season, when Delilah and her husband, Sylas, were the main villains.

The Briarwoods were responsible for killing Whitestone's leaders and much of the De Rolo family, which left the surviving heir, Percy, hungry for vengeance. Percy and his sister, Cassandra, along with Vox Machina, hunted down the Briarwoods throughout Season 1.

Eventually, in a fight with Sylas, who was also a vampire, Grog managed to restrain him, and Keyleth used a powerful magic blast to disintegrate him. Later, Cassandra was the one to put a stop to Delilah by stabbing her through the neck, which seemed to be the end of the necromancer - or so it seemed.

Prime Video

The Briarwoods were revealed to be devoted servants of the Whispered One, and it's through his power that Delilah is now back in The Legend of Vox Machina Season 4.

The pact that the Briarwoods made with the Whispered One (aka Vecna from D&D lore) bound them in servitude to him, so even though Delilah was killed in Season 1, the Whispered One's powers have resurrected her to undertake his bidding and lead the Children of Truth.

Delilah's alliance with the Whispered One makes her extremely difficult to kill, and her return in Episode 6 is likely just the start of the trouble she'll cause Vox Machina in Seasons 4 (and eventually Season 5), particularly if the animated show sticks closely to the story of the campaign.