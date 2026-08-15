New Warriors Actor Reveals Best Look At Milana Vayntrub’s Squirrel Girl Costume

A brand-new collection of behind-the-scenes photos revealed the best look yet at Milana Vayntrub's Squirrel Girl from a canceled Marvel Television series. Marvel's New Warriors was an unaired live-action TV pilot produced in 2017 by Marvel Television Signature Studios, which was intended as a half-hour comedy series set in the MCU on Freeform. The series would've introduced Milana Vayntrub's Doreen Green (aka Squirrel Girl) as a member of the titular team alongside Craig Hollis (Mr. Immortal - a character also introduced in 2022's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law), Dwayne Taylor (Night Thrasher), Calum Worthy (Speedball), Zach Smith (Microbe), and Deborah Fields (Debrii). The pilot was filmed and completed in November 2017, but Freeform ultimately abandoned it because it had no room in its 2018 schedule.

Years after its cancellation, Derek Theler shared exclusive behind-the-scenes photos and video from the unaired New Warriors pilot on Instagram, providing fans with a fresh look at Milana Vayntrub as Squirrel Girl.

Instagram

In August 2023, Vayntrub's Squirrel Girl from New Warriors was unveiled online on TikTok, but this brand-new wave of photos offered a stunning and more complete look at the Marvel character.

Instagram

Milana Vayntrub's Squirrel Girl looks identical to Marvel Comics' modern comic design. The live-action version of Doreen Green features short hair styled in ear-like buns, a classic brown bomber jacket, and a realistic squirrel tail.

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In Marvel Comics, Squirrel Girl serves as the natural leader of the New Warriors. Her abilities include agility, strength, and the ability to communicate with squirrels. Set videos from Theler's post also provided a glimpse at Doreen's pet squirrel and sidekick, Tippy Toe (depicted as an animatronic in the production).

Marvel Comics

Theler's Instagram post also unveiled a short video of Milana Vayntrub in action as Squirrel Girl in New Warriors, which might be the only footage fans will ever see of the Marvel hero from the scrapped TV series.

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The behind-the-scenes footage shows Squirrel Girl leaping into action during an outdoor sequence.

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It appears that Squirrel Girl is trying to save a hostage from an unknown villain, as the shot shows a man bound with a rope.

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Despite the cancellation, Vayntrub continued to bring Squirrel Girl to life in other media. She voiced the hero in Marvel Rising, the Unbeatable Radio Show podcast, and Marvel Rivals.

While the series may never see the light of day, Derek Theler's recent collection of behind-the-scenes photos is the most extensive look at the canceled New Warriors TV series, emphasizing that the bond they forged while filming never truly left.

Does Squirrel Girl Have a Future in the MCU?

It remains to be seen if Squirrel Girl has a decent future in the MCU, especially after the well-documented cancellation of the New Warriors series from Freeform and Marvel Television. The character never appeared in any released MCU film or Disney+ series, but Squirrel Girl's popularity could be the perfect avenue for her potential debut in the live-action format in the future.

There is a reason why Squirrel Girl is trending ahead of Avengers: Doomsday. In Marvel Super-Heroes Vol. 2 #8 in 1991 by Will Murray and Steve Ditko, Squirrel Girl defeated Doctor Doom in her first-ever comic appearance by summoning a large group of squirrels to swarm Doom's ship, overwhelm him, and force him to flee. Doom's loss to Squirrel Girl is considered by many as one of the villain's most embarrassing losses in Marvel Comics history.

While this victory is unlikely to happen in the live-action MCU due to Doctor Doom's current power level and sheer might, it serves as a reminder that Squirrel Girl holds a significant victory that would elevate her status among Marvel's heroes.

The Multiverse Saga would've created easy opportunities for Squirrel Girl to appear in the MCU, such as in What If...? or even X-Men '97. However, the current saga is winding down due to the arrival of Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, meaning that time is not on Squirrel Girl's side.

The MCU is bound to enter the Mutant Saga, and it's worth noting that Squirrel Girl is not a mutant. Still, the strong fan demand and Vayntrub's continued association with the role could push Marvel Studios to give her a chance to bring the Marvel hero to life in a future project.