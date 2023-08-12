Milana Vayntrub Reveals New Photos of Her Official Marvel Squirrel Girl Costume

Fans just got a never-before-seen look at Milana Vayntrub in her costume from her cancelled appearance as Squirrel Girl in the greater Marvel Universe.

Following a two-season run for Cloak & Dagger on Freeform, ABC was set to revisit the Marvel Universe again with New Warriors, which would have starred Vayntrub as the first-ever live-action take on Squirrel Girl.

Her Doreen Green would have been the leading heroine in this series alongside Keith David, Derek Theler, Callum Murphy, and more as a team of new heroes learned to handle their new abilities in an increasingly dangerous world.

Squirrel Girl Actress Shines in New Photos

Actress Milana Vayntrub shared a video on TikTok highlighting some of the looks that she was set to use for her role as Squirrel Girl in Freeform's cancelled New Warriors series from Marvel Television.

Along with the video of the pictures, Vayntrub included the caption "Yeah. I still think about her."

Wearing a pair of overall jeans and a red striped t-shirt, the description for this Vayntrub outfit teased the first day at a new house, potentially seeing Squirrel Girl settle into a new area:

"CH2 Int House/Int Make Cleveland More Offices First day at the house and Make Cleveland More office"

Donning a bright red romper and black boots, Vayntrub's Doreen is on her way to meet up with her friends in the park in this new outfit:

"СН3 Int Make Cleveland More Offices/Ext Park Doreen and the gang clean the park."

Wearing a white top and a blue jacket on top of a short blue skirt, this look appears to be for a more casual encounter for Doreen drinking beer with her friends:

"CH4 Int Fabiens/Int House The gang drinks beer. Doreen encourages Zack."

Also included is an outfit very reminiscent of Squirrel Girl's classic look from Marvel Comics, featuring a brown jacket, white striped shirt, squirrel ears, and beige shorts as she looks to head into battle:

"CH5 Ext Park/Int Fabiens The gang fights Brother Nature. All tail breaks loose. **Belt/waistbag is being dyed yellow Similar to the Squirrel Girl comics**

Lastly, Vayntrub is seen wearing jeans and a blue t-shirt that reads "I did my best," although it's actually only a placeholder that's meant to say "You Are Awesome" as she and her friends watch TV:

"CH6 Int House The gang watches TV **THIS SHIRT IS A PLACEHOLDER. Making a shirt that reads "You Are Awesome" Same cut but pink instead of blue.**"

Will Milana Vayntrub Ever Play Squirrel Girl?

While there are no reports or rumors pointing to Squirrel Girl's inclusion in any future MCU entries, Milana Vayntrub's enthusiasm for the role hasn't seemed to wane over recent years.

In fact, she provided the voice for Doreen Green in two different animated Marvel Rising films in 2018 before another handful of credits in 2019, and she seems to still be open to the idea of reprising the role in a larger capacity.

For the time being, not only is Marvel looking to bring a jam-packed slate of projects to both Phase 5 and Phase 6, but there are also concerns that the overall slate will face significant delays due to the ongoing writers' and actors' strikes.

But should the hero be brought into play later on in the MCU's expansive saga, many would likely show plenty of support for Vayntrub should she want to reprise the role on the big or small screen.