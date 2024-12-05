Marvel Rivals is set to include Squirrel Girl and the actress voicing the underrated Marvel hero in the game could not be more perfect for the role.

NetEase's Marvel Rivals is gaining popularity as the video game steadily reveals its lineup of playable heroes from the Marvel universe.

In a similar style to Overwatch, the PvP shooter allows gamers to play as their favorite Marvel characters and equip them with unique skins.

Marvel Rivals Reveals Squirrel Girl Actress

Marvel

Squirrel Girl is set to be one of 33 playable heroes available in Marvel Rivals at launch. The cast list for the upcoming game has revealed that Squirrel Girl will be voiced by Milana Vayntrub.

Vayntrub is known for roles in Werewolves Within, This is Us, and God of War Ragnarok. However, the actress has also become the go-to voice for Squirrel Girl in a variety of Marvel projects.

Vayntrub was also once set to play the first live-action version of Squirrel Girl in Freeform's New Warriors series, which would have brought the Marvel comics superhero team to life, but was ultimately canceled.

Why Milana Vayntrub is A Perfect Choice for Squirrel Girl

Milana Vayntrub

Marvel Rivals' casting of Vayntrub is poetic as it gives the actress another chance at bringing Squirrel Girl to life after her live-action role as the character was shelved.

New Warriors actually filmed its pilot episode and was supposed to be released on Freeform in 2018. However, the network ultimately couldn't find room for the series in its schedule and returned the series to Marvel Television to shop around.

Unfortunately, a new home for New Warriors was never found and the project was considered canceled.

After the cancelation, Vayntrub shared a video of her in Squirrel Girl's costume establishing she was perfect for the part.

Thankfully, the actress has gone on to play the character for a variety of Marvel projects, including the animated series Marvel Rising, the podcast series Marvel's Squirrel Girl: The Unbeatable Radio Show, and now again in Marvel Rivals.

Hopefully, if a live-action opportunity featuring Squirrel Girl ever comes up again, Vayntrub will be the first choice to portray the character she has become known for.

Marvel Rivals will be released on Friday, December 6, on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.