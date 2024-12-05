Marvel Rivals Crossplay Explained: Casual & Competitive Cross-Play Differences

Marvel Rivals will include some cross-play features for players on different gaming platforms at launch.

NetEase's new PvP shooter has garnered much interest from fans thanks to its similarities to other popular games in the genre (such as Overwatch) plus its inclusion of multiple iconic Marvel characters for players to choose from.

Marvel Rivals will be released on December 6 and can be accessed on several gaming platforms.

Marvel Rivals Has Crossplay (But There's a Catch)

One burning question many players have ahead of Marvel Rivals' release date is whether friends on different platforms will be able to play rounds together.

Marvel Rivals entered a closed Beta test for a week back in July ahead of which Wccftech spoke to the game's executive producer Dany Koo, who confirmed that cross-play would be an available feature in the game:

"Yes, and we'll be cross-play in beta as well."

However, there is a catch to Marvel Rivals' cross-play.

While cross-play is available on all launch platforms for Marvel Rivals, it will only be accessible in certain game modes.

Marvel Rivals features casual and competitive modes. In casual modes, console and PC players will be able to play rounds together, but in competitive modes, they will be limited to players on their platform.

Which Marvel Rivals Game Modes Have Crossplay?

When loading up a game of Marvel Rivals, players will be greeted with several options. For those wanting to take advantage of cross-play, this will be available in the following modes:

Quick Match

Conquest

Custom Game (non-competitive only)

Practice

Selecting the Competitive mode will limit players to their platform of choice.

Within these game modes are a variety of round types that players may be assigned.

Quick Match features Convoy, Domination, and Convergence rounds, which each have a specific objective. Conquest mode asks players to KO as many other heroes as possible.

Competitive matches feature the same round modes as Quick Match but they are ranked, with the winners determined in a best two-out-of-three format. Players can also partake in practice rounds which allow them to train against AI opponents.

Marvel Rivals will be released on PS5, PC, and Xbox on December 6th. Check out the exact global launch times for Marvel Rivals here!