Marvel Rivals: How To Get Free Invisible Woman Skin Before It Goes Away

Time is running out to unlock Invisible Woman's free "Blood Shield" skin in Marvel Rivals.

Invisible Woman joined Marvel Rivals alongside Mr. Fantastic with the launch of Season 1 as the game's first two DLC heroes. They will soon be followed by The Thing and the Human Torch to complete the game's Fantastic Four.

Marvel Rivals: Invisible Woman's Free 'Blood Shield' Skin Explained

Marvel Rivals

Players can unlock Marvel Rivals' free Invisible Woman "Blood Shield" skin by leveling up to Gold III ranking or higher in the competitive mode during the first half of Season 1, Eternal Night Falls," which ends on Friday, February 21 at 3 a.m. ET.

"Blood Shield" is not the only Invisible Woman skin out now in Marvel Rivals, as her "Malice" costume stirred up plenty of chatter as fans grew curious about its origins.

The reward will be distributed at the time of the mid-season update to any player who reached that peak rank at any point in the season. For example, if a player ranked up to Gold III but was de-ranked to Silver before February 21, they will still be eligible to receive the free Invisible Woman skin.

The superhero shooter's competitive mode is unlocked by reaching level 10 in quickplay modes, at which point they can begin queueing into skill-based games where wins will earn points to rise divisions, while losses take them away.

It takes 100 points to level into the next division, starting from Bronze III, meaning they will need to climb six divisions to hit Gold III and unlock "Blood Shield." With 20-25 points granted per win, it would take around 25-30 flawless wins back-to-back to unlock the skin, but that may be rather unrealistic.

Once the February 21 deadline has passed for the "Blood Shield" skin, a new costume will become available by the same means to replace it. This Invisible Woman cosmetic is currently not expected to be available again.

Marvel Rivals has yet to confirm which character will receive the next competitive gold reward skin after Invisible Woman's "Blood Shield." When that reward became available, she, alongside Mr. Fantastic, was the game's latest new hero, so it wouldn't be surprising for the next skin to follow the same pattern.

Both Human Torch and the Thing will be added to Marvel Rivals on February 21 and are equally competitors for the next competitive gold reward skin. As Season 1's "Eternal Night Falls" theme will still be going into the second half, the "Blood Shield" replacement will also likely hold onto the gothic, vampiric aesthetic.

Marvel Rivals is available for now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.