Marvel Rivals Invisible Woman Abilities & Powers Explained

Ahead of Marvel Rivals Season 1, gamers are ready to learn more about Invisible Woman's upcoming powers and abilities.

Marvel Rivals' Fantastic Four will debut in Season 1 starting January 10, 2025, with Mr. Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and The Thing joining the roster, as revealed by the official gameplay trailer.

Marvel Rivals Invisible Woman Abilities Explained

Invisible Woman's abilities in Marvel Rivals are rumored (via @MRivalsHub) to highlight her support-oriented Strategist role, combining healing, shielding, and crowd control with tactical versatility.

Her primary fire is expected to alternate between healing allies and damaging enemies, while her secondary fire may grant teammates front-facing shields.

She is rumored to include a "knockback tunnel" and a gravity bomb that could inflict damage over time and crowd control. Additional leaked abilities suggest powers like "Psycho Field" for shielding teammates, "Psychic Strike" for ranged attacks, and a potential invisibility skill for tactical repositioning.

Her ultimate is speculated to deploy a wide healing ring at a chosen location, emphasizing her supportive and strategic role, though some fans have expressed disappointment over her seemingly non-combat-focused kit.

Here is a list of her expected upcoming abilities and how they will most most likely work when Season 1 releases:

Primary Fire : Alternates between healing allies and damaging enemies.

: Alternates between healing allies and damaging enemies. Shielding : Grants teammates a wide, front-facing shield.

: Grants teammates a wide, front-facing shield. Knockback Tunnel : A mobility skill with an added knockback effect.

: A mobility skill with an added knockback effect. Gravity Bomb : Deals damage over time (DOT) and applies crowd control (CC) to enemies.

: Deals damage over time (DOT) and applies crowd control (CC) to enemies. Double Jump : Enhances her maneuverability during gameplay.

: Enhances her maneuverability during gameplay. Ultimate Ability: Deploys a wide healing ring at a chosen location, restoring health to teammates within its radius.

This skillset positions Invisible Woman as a powerful team player, blending healing, shielding, and tactical disruption.

What Else To Expect In Marvel Rivals Season 1

In addition, Marvel Rivals Season 1, titled Eternal Night Falls, is introducing Dracula as the season's central villain alongside the anticipated debut of the Fantastic Four.

Players can also expect new maps, a premium Battle Pass with unlockable skins, and additional seasonal content to expand the hit free-to-play shooter.

Marvel Rivals is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.