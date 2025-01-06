Marvel Rivals Season 1 Trailer Reveals Release Date, Dracula, Fantastic 4 and More

The first trailer for Marvel Rivals Season 1 debuted glimpses at the Fantastic Four, a new release date, and the blood-sucking Dracula.

Fans have long been waiting to know more about the first seasonal drop for NetEase Games' new free-to-play shooter, as the game has slowly been posting hints at where it may be going next.

Since its debut, the hit shooter has received small supplementary content drops (like the ongoing Winter Event) but has evaded any major season release.

Marvel Rivals Season 1 Trailer Debuts

In anticipation of Marvel Rivals' Season 1 release date, the hit free-to-play shooter debuted its first trailer for the major content drop.

The minute-long sneak peek teased fans at what is to come for the game's first season, dubbed "Eternal Night Falls." The first seasonal drop seems to have a vampiric theme, thanks to the inclusion of the beloved Marvel villain Dracula.

The blood-sucking vampire took center stage in the trailer as he aimed to veil the world in shadow (as one does).

While this Dracula-focused story is exciting, what will surely have fans giddy is the inclusion of what seems to be four new characters who will join the Rivals' roster of super-powered heroes during the game's first season.

After weeks of leaks centered on the new characters, Marvel Rivals' take on the Fantastic Four made their triumphant debut during the Season 1 teaser, seeing the beloved comic characters attempting to save New York City from the darkness of Dracula's demonic plot.

The brief teaser did not include gameplay, but fans will receive more information about the heroes as Season 1's Friday, January 10 release date approaches.

The full trailer can be seen below:

What To Know Heading Into Marvel Rivals Season 1

While seasoned games-as-a-service players will know much of what to expect heading into Marvel Rivals Season 1, there are many gamers for whom this will be the first time they experience an in-game seasonal drop.

The release of Season 1 (and any subsequent seasons) marks a new content milestone for a game like Rivals. It debuts new characters, maps, and potential gameplay changes based on what developers learned in the months before.

For Marvel Rivals Season 1, and judging from the new trailer, four new characters are confirmed to arrive at some point throughout Season 1: Mr. Fantastic, The Thing, The Invisible Woman, and The Human Torch.

That does not mean they will come all at once or even be the only characters dropped during the game's first proper seasonal drop (read more about other characters rumored to arrive in Marvel Rivals Season ).

Insiders speculated that two of Marvel's First Family will debut as a part of the Season 1 launch, with the other two coming sometime later in the season.

Other goodies gamers can expect are new maps (some of which have seemingly leaked) and many skins to earn through Rivals' new premium Battle Pass or purchase a la carte in the in-game store.

Fans should know that the Season 1 launch will zero out all players' Chrono Token wallets as a new Battle Pass is debuted.

This is normal for ongoing games, as these Battle Pass currencies rarely carry over between seasons. Fans trying to maximize the value of their seasonal rewards should spend their remaining Chrono Tokens before Season 1's debut.

Marvel Rivals is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.