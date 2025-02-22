Marvel Rivals appears to have all but confirmed the first playable character for Season 2, setting the stage for more exciting additions to the roster.

Recent Marvel Rivals leaks revealed three upcoming heroes: Emma Frost as a Vanguard, Jean Grey as a Duelist, and The Hood as a Vanguard.

With multiple X-Men characters like Professor X, Colossus, and Cyclops also found in the game's files, an entire mutant-themed season could be on the horizon.

Meanwhile, fans have long awaited the arrival of a certain vampire hunter, and hints suggest his debut will be in Season 2 soon.

Blade Next up in Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals strongly hinted that Blade will be the first new playable character in Season 2, following his appearance as a prisoner in the recently revealed Central Park map.

This tease aligns with previous hints, including Blade's depiction in the "Eternal Night Falls" artwork, in which Dracula holds him captive as vampires ravage New York City.

Leaks already suggested Blade was in development alongside other heroes like Ultron. With the Fantastic Four confirmed as Season 1's additions, all signs point to Blade and Ultron headlining the following season.

Marvel Rivals

Season 1's lore also supports Blade's arrival, as the narrative concluded with Doctor Doom deceiving Dracula and toppling the Empire of Eternal Night, likely freeing Blade in the process.

Marvel Rivals

Fueling speculation, Blade is featured on the Midnight Features II mission screen and appears at the end of the Central Park trailer, reinforcing the idea that he will soon enter the battlefield. With Marvel Rivals steadily expanding its roster, Blade's long-awaited debut seems imminent, with an exciting upcoming powerset.

Blade's Potential Playstyle in Marvel Rivals

Blade's kit in Marvel Rivals is rumored to feature his signature katana and a hunting shotgun, making him a versatile close and mid-range fighter.

Leaks noted that he would have abilities to track enemies through walls, perform katana strikes, and deflect ranged attacks. His ultimate ability could potentially allow him to transform into a more powerful vampire form.

If Marvel Rivals follows its three-month seasonal schedule, Season 2 should launch in April. Blade is expected to be one of its first playable characters.

This follows Marvel Rivals Season 1.5 launching on February 21, setting the stage for Season 2 by adding Human Torch and The Thing and a new map to the roster.

Blade's Season 2 arrival comes amid renewed interest in the vampire hunter, with a single-player game currently in development from Bethesda and Arkane Lyon. Meanwhile, Marvel Studios continues to struggle with its Blade reboot, making his upcoming Rivals debut even more exciting for fans as they can fill their cup through the game.

Marvel Rivals is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.