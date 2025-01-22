Marvel Rivals Character Leaks Reveal 3 Upcoming Vanguard & Duelist Heroes

Marvel Rivals has seen plenty of upcoming content leaked with no sign of slowing down, as three new Vanguard and Duelist heroes have been found.

The team behind Marvel Rivals recently made a major promise for new hero releases, promising fresh arrivals for "each half of the season." As such, fans can expect new playable characters in Rivals every month and a half, and with over 18 more additions leaked, there ought to be regular content for a long time.

Meet Marvel Rivals' New Vanguard & Duelist Heroes

A series of recent Marvel Rivals leaks (via @MRivalsUpdates) revealed the character roles that will fall to three upcoming playable heroes.

Emma Frost - Vanguard

Marvel

The game files leak revealed X-Men villain-turned-hero Emma Frost will be introduced to Rivals as a Vanguard (tank) character.

Past leaks have stated her abilities will include psychic blasts, soul and mind control, and piercing spikes, while also being able to take on a diamond form.

Jean Grey - Duelist

Marvel

X-Men icon Jean Grey will be introduced as a Duelist who may already be bonded with the cosmic phoenix force when she comes to Rivals, which could play a major role in the game's ongoing live-service storyline.

Previous leaks revealed Grey will bring with her a "Phoenix Ray" ability, which could be accompanied by some of her original mutant abilities of telekinesis.

The Hood - Vanguard

Marvel

The Hood, aka Parker Robbins, was a petty criminal who acquired supernatural artifacts from a Nisanti demon which granted him superpowers such as levitation, invisibility, and the ability to channel magic through his guns.

The evil sorcerer will be coming to Rivals as a Vanguard hero with his dual-wield guns and abilities involving shields, clones, and a demonic transformation.

Is Marvel Rivals Planning a Massive X-Men Season?

While Emma Frost and Jean Grey are the only unreleased X-Men heroes lurking in the Marvel Rivals game files since launch, leakers uncovered more upcoming mutant characters with the Season 1 update.

Among the leaks were Professor X as a Strategist, Colossus as a Vanguard, and Cyclops, whose role was left unclear but seems likely to play as a Duelist.

Other recent leaks have that the X-Mansion and the sister mutant islands of Krakoa and Arakko will be introduced to Rivals as future maps.

With so much mutant content reportedly coming to Marvel Rivals, perhaps the X-Men will be the focus of an upcoming season, just as the Fantastic Four's debut has been at the center of Season 1, "Eternal Night Falls."

As Blade has seemingly already been teased for Season 2's launch which Ultron is likely to follow at the mid-season, an X-Men theme could be saved for Season 3, which, based on the plan for three-month seasons, should begin around July.

In terms of when the Hood will come to Rivals, his first spawn could come around the same time as his live-action debut. The demon-powered villain will join the MCU in Disney+'s Ironheart (premiering June 24) and he could enter the gaming sphere around the same time when interest in the Hood will reach new highs.

Marvel Rivals is available now for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.