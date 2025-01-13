Marvel Rivals: 6 Upcoming Characters Found In Game’s Season 1 Code

Marvel Rivals is gearing up to bring some fan-favorite characters to its roster in future seasons following a leak from Season 1's game code.

The Fantastic Four have already been confirmed as the new playable heroes for Season 1, "Eternal Night Falls," with Mr. Fantastic and Invisible Woman available now, and Human Torch and the Thing set for a mid-season release.

6 New Marvel Rivals Heroes Leaked

Shortly after the launch of Marvel Rivals, leakers dove into the PC game files to uncover in-development content that is seemingly being planned for the future, including new playable characters.

The leaks uncovered 12 new heroes coming to the Marvel Rivals including Captain Marvel, Deadpool, and the Fantastic Four (who are now confirmed for Season 1).

More recently, the Marvel Rivals team themselves began teasing which new hero will be up next for Season 2, as all signs point to Blade and Ultron being next up for the roster after Marvel's First Family.

Popular Marvel Rivals leaker @X0X_LEAK took to X (formerly Twitter) to reveal several new unreleased heroes have been found in the game's code and are likely underdevelopment as future Marvel Rivals' heroes.

Professor X - Strategist

Marvel

The X-Men are currently represented by five heroes in the Marvel Rivals roster, and their leader, Professor Charles Xavier, is seemingly on their way to the hero shooter as a new Strategist character.

While the most famous Professor X designs resign him to a wheelchair, some more recent Marvel stories have seen him walking again. For simplicity, Marvel Rivals will presumably grant Xavier use of his legs, especially as no other characters currently have wheel-based or similar movement mechanics.

The cornerstone of Professor X's abilities ought to be his complex telepathic powers that allow him to read and control the minds of others.

Locus - Strategist

Marvel

Marvel Rivals has a history of drawing from the obscure end of Marvel with characters such as Luna Snow, Galacta, and Jeff the Land Shark, and Locus may be next up based on the latest leaks.

Locus' powers revolve around teleportation, taking herself, others, and objects to any place she or they have visited before. As a Strategist character, Locus could aid in traversing teammates around the arena for support.

As Locus shares superpowers similar to Nightcrawler, some have speculated their name may be being used to cover up plans for the blue, teleporting mutant.

Paste-Pot Pete - Duelist

Marvel

Continuing the theme of obscure characters, it's safe to say few of even Marvel's most dedicated fans will have heard of Peter Petruski, aka Paste-Pot Pete.

The strange villain made his debut going toe-to-toe with a solo Human Torch, as the former research chemist invented an extremely adhesive liquid which he loaded into a paste gun to become a criminal.

Coming to Marvel Rivals as a Duelist character, Pete's sticky gun ought to be chief in his arsenal, perhaps using it to glue up and temporarily stun enemies.

Jia Jing - Strategist

Marvel

Currently going by the alias Sprite, Jia Jing is a mutant hero who has only been around in Marvel Comics since 2012's Avengers vs. X-Men event.

Jia Jing, who will be a Strategy character, has a fairy-like appearance and physiology, with wings she will likely use to fly around Galacta's arenas.

Furthermore, Jia Jing has some shape-shifting abilities, morphing her skin in various ways such as increasing the size of her hands to gain super-strength.

Colossus - Vanguard

Marvel

The X-Men's metallic icon Colossus may also be joining the roster as a Vanguard (tank) hero, bringing his familiar strength and durability to the arena.

Another leaker, @Rivals_Leaks, claimed Colossus, just like Hulk, will be able to participate in the Fast Ball special attack and hurl Wolverine across the map, while he will also allegedly share a team-up ability with Magik.

Beyond that, it is hard to predict what abilities Colossus may bring to Marvel Rivals and how he will differ from other Vanguard characters like Hulk and the Thing.

Cyclops

Marvel

@X0X_LEAK also teased Marvel Rivals' plans for Cyclops with a picture of the X-Men hero and the caption, "Scott Summers." While uncertain for now, Cyclops would likely be a Duelist hero, utilizing his powerful eye beams in combat.

His power ought to revolve around various iterations of his familiar eye blasts, while his ultimate ability could see his visor removed for a more destructive and persistent blast that tears through enemies.

On top of the X-Men heroes uncovered with Season 1, past Marvel Rivals leaks revealed plans for Emma Frost and Jean Grey. After launching with just five X-Men members (read more about the 33 heroes available from day one), it appears NetEase Games is planning to bolster that roster soon.

Marvel Rivals is available now for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.