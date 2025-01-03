Marvel Rivals' Fantastic Four Explained: Roles, Abilities & Everything We Know

Leaks have already revealed the roles and (most) of the moves for the Fantastic Four in Marvel Rivals.

Marvel Rivals launched with 33 playable heroes on December 6, 2024, to massive success with over 20 million downloads on Steam, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and the Epic Games Store.

Despite the already staggering roster of characters, leaks quickly revealed 12 characters in various stages of development for Marvel Rivals, including the Fantastic Four.

When Will the Fantastic Four Release in Marvel Rivals?

Marvel Rivals

NetEase Games will officially welcome Marvel's First Family to Marvel Rivals with a trailer premiering on Monday at 8:00 AM PST / 16:00 UTC.

This first look will assuredly include sneak peeks at what fans can expect gameplay-wise from each of the new heroes, as well as bits of story for how they ended up in the Multiversal battleground.

As for when Mr. Fantastic, Invisible Woman, The Thing, and Human Torch will become playable, leaks showed that Season 1 of Marvel Rivals would begin on January 10, presumably shortly after its launch.

Multiple leaks already revealed many of the family's roles and abilities in Marvel Rivals, thanks to leakers on X (formerly Twitter), some of which surprised many players and fans of the characters.

Mr. Fantastic's Moveset Explained

Marvel Rivals

Despite being one of the most intelligent people in the Marvel universe, that doesn't mean Reed Richards is not used to getting physical, although many were still surprised to find out that he would be a Duelist in Marvel Rivals.

Leaks for Mr. Fantastic from RivalsLeaks show a detailed list and description of his kit:

BRANIAC BOUNCE (Q): Leap and smash, knocking back enemies within range. Upon hitting an enemy, leap again up to six times.

REFLEXIVE RUBBER (LSHIFT): Stretch body to absorb damage before launching stored damage in the targeted direction.

FLEXIBLE ELONGATION (E): Select a target and dash at it, dealing damage to enemies and granting bonus health to allies.

ELASTIC PUNCH (LEFT CLICK): Stretch out a forward punch to attack enemies.

RUBBER GRIP (RIGHT CLICK): Extend arms forward to entangle hit enemies, then press LEFT CLICK to select and yank two more enemies.

ELASTIC STRENGTH (PASSIVE): Skills generate Elasticity, boosting attack power. Reaching full Elasticity triggers an Inflated state that restores Health and boosts even more damage.

Human Torch's Moveset Explained

Marvel Rivals

It was unsurprising to everyone that the hotheaded Johnny Storm would be another Duelist in Marvel Rivals and that he would have the ability to fly around the map, similar to Iron Man.

Leaks for Human Torch from RivalsLeaks showed a detailed list and description of his kit:

SUPERNOVA (Q): Unleash shockwaves to deal damage to enemies within range. During skill activation, the flame field will transform into a fire tornado.

PLASMA BODY (LSHIFT): Hold LSHIFT to enter a state of accelerated ascent.

PYRO-PRISON (E): Connect flame fields to form a fire wall that deals burning damage to enemies.

FLAMING METEOR (F): Dive towards the ground and stun nearby enemies.

FIRE CLUSTER (LEFT CLICK): Launch forward a splittable fireball.

BLAZING BLAST (RIGHT CLICK): Launch a fireball to create a flame field at the targeted area.

OMEGA FIRE (X; TEAM-UP WITH STORM): Storm can consume one of Human Torch's fire tornadoes into her ultimate to ignite her hurricane. Likewise, Human Torch can turn Storm's hurricane into a fiery hurricane with his ultimate, which will then enlarge and intensify any of his fire tornadoes caught in its path.

The Thing's Moveset Explained

Marvel Rivals

Another unsurprising reveal from the leaks was The Thing being another Vanguard like The Hulk or Venom in Marvel Rivals.

Unfortunately, unlike Mr. Fantastic and Human Torch, The Thing's kit leak is not as detailed, lacking key bindings, which RivalLeaks guessed:

SLAM MOMENT (Q): Uses tremendous force to knock all enemies in front of you into the air.

FURIOUS CHARGE (LSHIFT): Continuously charge forward, lifting up enemies in your path, leaving behind a seismic zone that prohibits displacement.

BATTLEFIELD SUPPORT (E): Jumps towards teammates and adds damage reduction to them and yourself.

COMBINATION PUNCH (LEFT CLICK): Quick and continuous punches.

THUNDERBOLT Punch (RIGHT CLICK): Deliver a devastating punch.

SOLID AS A ROCK (PASSIVE): Immune to enemy knockback, knockdown, and other displacement effects.

Invisible Woman's Moveset Speculation

Marvel Rivals

What has disappointed many fans with these leaks is Susan Storm seemingly being revealed as a Strategist despite her canonically being the most powerful member of the Fantastic Four.

Additionally, leaks for Invisible Woman's kit, provided by data miner TheGabenZone (via Rival_Leaks), only have names translated from Chinese with no descriptions or keybindings (aside from her ultimate).

However, there's still plenty to speculate about:

Psycho Field (Q): Considering she's a healer, her ultimate is likely to revolve around support, which could mean providing a shield for teammates within a certain vicinity or targeted radius.

Psychic Strike: Potentially the primary fire (LEFT CLICK) that gives Invisible Woman a long-range attack.

Psychic Aid: Potentially the secondary fire (RIGHT CLICK) that allows Invisible Woman to give teammates shields at a distance.

Psychic Vortex: A status or displacement effect that could forcefully bundle enemies together within a targeted radius.

Psionic Invisibility: It wouldn't be a shock if Invisible Woman could turn herself invisible, like Sombra in Overwatch, to sneak behind enemy lines or quickly escape.

Invisible Energy (PASSIVE): What no doubt fuels Invisible Woman's ultimate ability, perhaps from how much the enemy damages her shields.

Season 1 of Marvel Rivals will begin on January 10.