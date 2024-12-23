Marvel Rivals Season 1 Leaks Reveal First 4 Characters Being Added

Four future Season 1 characters have already leaked for Marvel Games' Marvel Rivals.

Developed by NetEase Games, this super-powered free-to-play shooter gave audiences something they never knew they needed: an ongoing, ever-evolving multiplayer game centered on the iconic heroes and villains of Marvel Comics.

The game was released with 33 playable characters from across the Marvel canon, but that is only the beginning. Other big names have already started to leak, as the game's roster has been promised to evolve like other hits like Overwatch and Valorant.

4 Leaked Season 1 Marvel Rivals Characters

According to recent reports, four new heroes are set to debut sometime during Marvel Rivals Season 1.

While other big names have started to leak (read about every Marvel Rivals leak), the game's first content season is reportedly set to bring at least four brand-new characters to the title's Multiversal battlefield.

Below is a full breakdown of the four leaked Marvel Rivals Season 1 heroes:

The Thing

Marvel Comics

Fantastic Four's lovable lump of stone, The Thing, was leaked several times leading up to Marvel Rivals' Season 1 content drop. A recent ad for the game featured Ben Grimm and his super-powered teammate, the Human Torch, seemingly hinting that both Fantastic Four members will be added imminently.

Given The Thing's overall size, many assume the character will be placed as a Vanguard hero, serving as one of its valuable damage-absorbing tanks. Some of his leaked abilities include a solid-as-a-rock personal shield, a large slam on the ground, and various clobber-like punches.

Human Torch

Marvel Comics

A new promotional image for Marvel Rivals also included Johnny Storm (aka the Human Torch), seemingly indicating that the character is ready for release.

The Human Torch appeared in the ad as one of the game's Duelist class characters, another way for players to dole out some damage to opposing teams. Fans can likely expect the Fantastic Four funnyman to come with various flame-based projectile abilities and perhaps Iron-Man-like flight.

Ultron

Marvel Comics

Dr. Hank Pym's AI mistake, Ultron, is also reportedly set to arrive sometime in Marvel Rivals' Season 1. A complete move set has leaked for the character, along with a prominent leaker focused on the game saying he is coming in Season 1 (via Rivals Leaks).

Ultron will fall under the Strategist role, offering support for his teammates like Rocket Raccoon, Mantis, and the fan-favorite Jeff the Land Shark (who just got a special limited-time game mode). His abilities include an energy beam, drones that can heal and damage, and flight.

Mr. Fantastic

Marvel Comics

Another Fantastic Four member seemingly on the way in Marvel Rivals is Reed Richard/Mr. Fantastic. The iconic Marvel hero previously had a full abilities screen related to him leak online, meaning his release is likely imminent (via Caboose Shoes).

His move set is based almost solely around his stretchy limbs, using them to bash enemies from afar, bind them in a vice-like grip, and absorb damage before releasing it in a specified direction.

One thing to note is that three of the four Fantastic Four team members have leaked for the game, meaning that it would not be all that surprising if Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman could also be on the way. This would make sense as she has also leaked but has limited online info.

Marvel Rivals is available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.