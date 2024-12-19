Marvel Rivals Character Leak Reveals Upcoming Vanguard Hero

A recent Marvel Rivals leak confirmed a new Vanguard hero is coming soon.

Marvel Rivals launched with a roster of 33 characters across three classes - Vanguard (tank), Duelist (damage dealers, and Strategist (support).

Marvel Rivals Leak Reveals New Fantastic Four Hero

Marvel

@RivalsLeaks revealed the first look at The Thing in Marvel Rivals, confirming the Fantastic Four hero will be coming to the game as a Vanguard character.

The leak went on to reveal the Thing's abilities, which include various punches, immunity to knockback, a furious charge, and the power to knock all the enemies in his path into the air:

"Solid as a Rock" - Immune to enemy knockback, knockback, and other displacement effects

"Combination Punch" - Quick and continuous punches

"Thunderbolt Punch" - Deliver a devastating punch

"Furious Charge" - Continuously charge forward, lifting up enemies in your path, leaving behind a seismic zone that prohibits displacement

"Battlefield Support" - Jumps towards teammates and adds damage reduction to them and yourself

"Slam Moment" - Uses tremendous force to knock all enemies in front of you into the air

Some have speculated The Thing will be able to participate in the same "Fastball Special" team-up ability with Wolverine as the Hulk, picking up Logan and hurling him forward into combat.

The upcoming Marvel Rivals release of The Thing comes ahead of his MCU debut in July 2025's The Fantastic Four: First Steps and new artwork recently revealed a look at a rather angry Ben Grimm ready for clobberin' time.

Since launch, Marvel Rivals leaks have revealed 12 new heroes coming to the game, including Blade, Ultron, Deadpool, and more fan favorites. The leaked future heroes confirm every member of the Fantastic Four will join the Marvel Rivals roster, but their release dates are unclear for now.

Marvel Rivals is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.