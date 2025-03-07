Marvel Rivals seems to be hyping up the arrival of up to three new X-Men characters coming to the game with a new event.

NetEase Game's super-powered online shooter has been a massive success since its debut in December 2024. The game combines Overwatch's competitive hero shooter gameplay with a Marvel-themed package, allowing players to control their favorite superheroes on the battlefield.

This costumed roster of 37 heroes and villains picks from all corners of the Marvel Universe, including heroes from big-name teams like the Avengers, the Fantastic Four (all of whom recently debuted in the game), and the X-Men.

New Marvel Rivals X-Men Characters Teased

A new announcement for Marvel Rivals' latest in-game event seemingly revealed a new X-Men hero coming soon to the game.

The new Rivals Galacta's Cosmic Adventure event—which is set to run from Friday, March 7 to Friday, April 11—featured a mention of the X-Men-themed invention known as Cerebro, perhaps alluding to a Cerebro-using character coming to the game either during the event or shortly after.

The flavor text for a new spray from the latest content drop reads, "Whoa! Cerebro is one of Mutantkind's most priceless treasures...Who will rise up and restore it to its former glory...?" (via Rivals Assembled):

While a specific character is not mentioned in relation to this Cerebro call-out, evidence is mounting that a hero (or villain) closely associated with the mutant-sensing device is getting set for a Marvel Rivals debut.

See below for more information on who this new X-Men character could be:

Jean Grey

Being one of the X-Men's most powerful telepaths, this Cerebro mention could reference Jean Grey. This would especially make sense as recent leaks seemingly revealed the Rivals team has been working on bringing the X-Men hero to the game.

Recent leaks for the hero in Marvel Rivals revealed even more information besides that she exists, including her role (a Duelist) and potential powers. This makes it highly likely that this Cerebro-themed spray teases her.

Emma Frost

The other most likely candidate is the longtime X-Men villain Emma Frost. She, too, is a telepath, making the mention of Cerebro—a device that requires the powers of a telepath to use—a potential key indicator of Emma Frost's arrival.

Like Jean Grey, Emma Frost has appeared in several Marvel Rivals leaks in recent months. Her name appears in various data-mined in-game voice lines, and there are hints that Rivals' upcoming Season 2 will be based on the Emma Frost-centric Hellfire Gala comic book event (read more about the leaked Hellfire Gala info here).

Professor X

While not as likely as Jean Grey or Emma Frost, it is hard not to include the great Professor X on a list of potential characters derived from a Cerebro mention. Charles Xavier is the primary Cerebro user in the comics, so it would make sense if this flavor text were hinting at him being the game's next big X-Men character.

That is not to say Professor X's case for a Marvel Rivals inclusion holds no weight. He, too, has been leaked as a part of various data mines into Marvel Rivals (with info like his class having been revealed), but he has not shown up nearly as much as the other two mutants on this list.

Marvel Rivals is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.