Marvel Rivals Teases Exciting Season 2 X-Men Plans: Hellfire Gala + New Characters

A new Marvel Rivals update seemingly teased the beloved "Hellfire Gala" X-Men storyline for its upcoming Season 2.

While themed in-game seasons are nothing new for live-service titles, Rivals has the benefit of being able to draw inspiration from the Marvel Comics canon for its major updates.

This has come to fruition with the vampire-themed Season 1 "Eternal Night Falls," which saw the debut of four new playable characters themed after the Fantastic Four.

Hellfire Gala Teased For Marvel Rivals

Marvel Comics

Marvel Rivals Season 2 will allegedly be themed after the X-Men "Hellfire Gala" comicbook event, bringing with it new characters and exciting skins centered around the super-powered storyline.

A new update from the hit multiplayer-shooter made mention of a gala, and the dastardly Doctor Doom attending it, likely being a direct referenced to the Hellfire Gala.

Rivals' latest Gallery Card (which serve as the game's lore updates) "Plans Within Plans" confirmed that Doom 2099 is getting ready for a Gala in the next chapter of the Rivals story, writing, "Now, if you will excuse me, Doom has a gala to attend..."

Marvel Rivals

This seems to confirm the Hellfire Gala will be the primary set dressing for the game's upcoming second season (which is set to debut sometime in April).

For weeks, rumors have swirled about potential new characters coming with Season 2, and this Hellfire mention could play into one particular X-Men making their debut in the upcoming seasonal update.

Evidence of X-Men villain Emma Frost was previously uncovered in the game's files (via X0XLeak on X), with what seem to be voice lines for the character being found in Marvel Rivals' back end.

Marvel Comics

This Hellfire Gala theme lends further credense to Emma Frost's potential debut in Season 2, as she plays a key role in the "Hellfire Gala" comic book storyline and the Hellfire Club that plays a major part in it.

This also comes as Helltfire Gala skins have appeared in datamining of the game, meaning that not only will the new season feature the comic event as an excuse to introduce new characters, but it could also bring new looks to the current roster of heroes and villains.

These skins could see some of the Marvel Rivals roster dressed in their Sunday best, sporting the formalwear one would expect from an event as prestigious as the Hellfire Gala.

The Hellfire Gala comic story sees the gates of the Mutant nation Krakoa opened to humanity for the first time, including the unveiling of a new X-Men team which was in-part led by Emma Frost.

Among the notes guests of the Gala are Doctor Doom, which is why his reference in the Rivals lore update may have given away the comic book story's incoming arrival in the game.

Emma Frost and these skins could come alongside new maps (perhaps introducing Krakoa to the game, as well as the long-rumored debut of Blade as a playable character—a hero that has appeared in several leaks of the game to this point.

Marvel Rivals is now available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.