Marvel Rivals Leak Reveals When First Season 2 Character Will Release

A new leak suggested when the first Marvel Rivals Season 2 character will be released.

While the hit free-to-play shooter debuted with a roster of 33 super-powered characters to take control of, that was only just the start for the title. The comic-themed games-as-a-service has promised more heroes and villains to join its ranks over time, with four having already been added.

Each of these character updates will seemingly be timed with either the launch of a new in-game season or a mid-season refresh. So, with a new season on the horizon, questions about what characters are coming and when they will debut have started to pop up.

Marvel Rivals Leak Hints at Season 2 Character Release Plans

Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals' Season 2 character release plans may have been given away by a new leak online.

The leak comes by way of known Rivals insider X0XLeak, who shared on X that the game's new content season will start on Friday, April 11.

This lines up with an official Rivals Dev Diary from January, which outlined the game's seasonal content plans, mentioning Season 1 would last around three months:

"Every season we’ll be rolling out fresh seasonal stories, new maps, and new heroes. We’ll actually be breaking down each season into two halves. The length of one season is three months."

Seeing as new characters have been revealed to debut "each half-season," that means the new Season 2 characters are imminent.

Judging by this X0XLeaks post, fans can likely expect the Marvel Rivals Season 2 character to be released on Friday, April 11, 2025.

Who Will the New Marvel Rivals Character Be?

As for who this new Marvel Rivals Season 2 character could be, that has not yet been officially revealed.

However, there have been a few nuggets floating around regarding who this new addition to the Rivals roster could be. It is presumed Season 2 will launch with either Blade or Emma Frost as a new character coming aboard the Marvel Rivals train.

Marvel Comics

Blade has been alluded to several times so far in Marvel Rivals' in-game story, including Season 1 sporting a vampire-themed milieu that felt like a direct nod to Marvel's nightwalker.

His picture even appeared in full on an Easter egg in the game's new Central Park map, with a newspaper headline in the level reading, "Vampire Hunter Gone Missing."

It feels like Blade is being set up for a debut at some point, and now could be the perfect time.

Marvel Comics

As for Emma Frost, the ice-wielding X-Men has popped up in several leaks for the game, dating back to before its launch. This has included a reference to the Emma Frost-centric Hellfire Gala (which is reportedly set to be the theme of Season 2).

It certainly seems like either of these heroes will be the new addition arriving with Rivals' second season, while the other would assumedly drop at Season 2's mid-point.