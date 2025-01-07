Marvel Rivals Delays Leaked Strategist Character Release To Season 2

One of Marvel Rivals' most-anticipated DLC heroes just got a disappointing release update, with his release seemingly delayed to Season 2.

Marvel Rivals launched with a roster of 33 playable heroes and villains with a promise to release more as free DLC, 12 of which have already been leaked.

Marvel Rivals Delays Ultron to Season 2 (Or Beyond)

Marvel

Ultron was among the first DLC characters to leak for Marvel Rivals. Those combing the game files uncovered images of the villain, details of his abilities, and in-game dialogue.

The leaks confirm that Ultron will be a Strategist (support) character with powers of flight, the ability to unleash healing drones, and a powerful burning energy beam.

As Ultron was among the first characters uncovered for Marvel Rivals’ post-launch content cycle, most were expecting him to release in Season 1, including popular leaker @RivalsLeaks who revealed as such on X (formerly Twitter).

That said, Season 1 has now been unveiled for Marvel Rivals with no sign of Ultron, as Dracula will serve as the villain of "Eternal Night Falls" while the Fantastic Four will provide the four new playable heroes.

Mr. Fantastic and Invisible Woman have been confirmed to release with the season launch on Friday, January 10, before Human Torch and the Thing follow later in the season.

Following the news, @RivalsLeaks took to X once more to state, “Looks like Ultron is delayed to season 2 (by the looks of it).”

The Marvel Rivals community has long thought Ultron to be the first character added to Rivals, given the amount of material related to Ultron that has leaked. Many insiders have even speculated that Ultron was planned to be released with the game originally, so it's surprising the character is being delayed past Season 1.

While most assumptions now have Ultron coming to Marvel Rivals in Season 2, nothing has been confirmed and the character could still be pushed even further, or, albeit unlikely, scrapped altogether.

Rivals future seasons will each have 2 new characters, the 4 characters being added in Season 1 being an anomaly. Given what we know about the current state of upcoming Marvel Rivals characters, both Ultron and Blade seem the most likely characters for Season 2.

Marvel Rivals’ Ultron - Release, Abilities & More

Marvel Rivals will have three-month-long seasons, each of which will be split into two halves.

As Season 1, "Eternal Night Falls," will begin on January 10, it should reach its halfway mark in late February to early March, at which point Human Torch and the Thing should be released.

Assuming Ultron will be among Season 2’s playable heroes, he should release around mid-April if he comes at launch, or closer to late May or early June if he comes at the mid-season.

Full details of Ultron’s abilities, as revealed by @RivalsLeaks, can be seen below:

Encephalo-Ray: "Unleash a burning energy beam."

Rage of Ultron: "Summon Ultron Drones to fire Encephalo-Rays, damaging enemies or healing allies."

Dynamic Flight: "Fly quickly in the direction of movement and then enter a free-flight mode."

Imperative: Patch: "Command a giant drone to follow an ally, constantly healing allies in its radius, with additional healing for the designated ally."

Imperative: Firewall: "Summon drones to grant bonus Health to allies within range, centered on himself and the ally marked with Imperative: Patch."

Algorithm Correction: "Hold SPACE to fall slowly."

In terms of who created Ultron in the Marvel Rivals universe, as there has been no sign of Hank Pym or Ant-Man in the hero shooter yet, Tony Stark was presumably the mind behind the killer artificial intelligence, just as he was in the MCU.

Marvel Rivals is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.