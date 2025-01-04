Marvel Rivals Season 1 Chrono Token Reset Explained: What To Do With Battle Pass Tokens Before They Expire Soon

As a part of the upcoming Marvel Rivals Season 1 launch, players will notice that their Battle Pass tokens (Chrono tokens) will be reset.

This might be a shock to some, as their hard-earned currency will be disappearing.

Marvel Rivals' new Season 1 battle pass will come with new rewards to earn over the next several months, and the current Season 0 Battle Pass will no longer be available to purchase.

To make matters more confusing, some but not all Chrono Tokens will be lost upon Rivals' Season 1 start. Below we break down exactly how the Battle Pass reset works and what happens to your Chrono Tokens at the end of the season!

Marvel Rivals Battle Pass Token Reset Explained

Marvel Rivals

For those who have not completed the Season 0 Battle Pass, if there are leftover Tokens from this season of Rivals, those tokens will automatically be redeemed for rewards from the expiring Battle Pass.

This means that any unspent Chrono tokens earned through missions this season will automatically be spent on rewards, starting with the first rewards on page 1 of the battle pass until the player has no more Chrono tokens left.

There is an important catch.

Battle Pass Tokens purchased with the premium Lattice currency will NOT be automatically used. Those purchased Chrono tokens will instead be sent to the player via in-game mail to be used as you want at the start of the next season.

To put it simply, Chrono Tokens earned by completing missions and playing the game will be automatically redeemed, while Chrono Tokens purchased from the store will be sent to the player and available to use on the next Battle Pass.

What To Do With Remaining Chrono Tokens in Marvel Rivals

Players potentially worried about the incoming Marvel Rivals Season 1 launch and how it may affect their Battle Pass Tokens have several ways they can make sure to maximize the currency before it is gone.

If a player does not want their currency to disappear in anticipation of the seasonal rollover, one simply must start going through the current Battle Pass and redeem their Chrono Tokens for in-game rewards.

Season 1 is set to be released on Monday, January 6, meaning there is still some time (hopefully) to redeem those final few rewards before the new content drop shakes up the Marvel Rivals formula.

Season 1 will have a new Battle Pass (read more about Season 1's content offering here), which means that players will have to re-earn Chrono Tokens to use on the new Battle Pass or purchase more from the shop.

How Battle Passes From Previous Seasons Work In Marvel Rivals

Rivals' Battle Passes differ from some of its competition, as passes from previous seasons do not expire for those who have purchased them, allowing players to complete Battle Passes from any season as long as they have purchased them.

However, if a Battle Pass has not been purchased, then those rewards will sadly be lost to the player. Gamers will also not be able to purchase Battle Passes from past seasons.

If players have items that they did not redeem in the previous Battle Pass (like the game's myriad of exciting skins), they will need to earn Chrono Tokens from the current season and use them to unlock rewards from past purchased Battle Passes.

Marvel Rivals is now available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.