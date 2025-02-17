Marvel Rivals: Human Torch and The Thing Get Exciting Skin Leak Prior To Release

Marvel Rivals will soon introduce two Fantastic Four team members to the game and fans are eager to know what skins will be available for the new characters.

Half of the Fantastic Four was introduced to Marvel Rivals in January, with the arrival of the Invisible Woman and Mr. Fantastic.

Fans have since been waiting for the team to be completed with the additions of The Thing and Human Torch.

Marvel Rivals Variant Skins Teased for The Thing and Human Torch

Marvel Rivals

The Thing and Human Torch are set to be added as playable characters in Marvel Rivals on February 21, 2025. As the release date for both characters gets closer some skin options that will be available for the new characters have leaked.

According to popular Marvel Rivals leaker @Rivals_Leaks, both Fantastic Four characters will have a variant skin available at launch. After initially posting that the variants would be "evil" the leaker corrected in a follow-up post saying the skins would be "edgy" rather than evil.

The developer behind the game, Net Ease, has already revealed in a dev diary that the Human Torch will receive a "Blood Blaze" costume which will be a Gold Rank costume reward that players can earn for free in the second half of the season.

This is expected to be similar to Invisible Woman's Blood Shield outfit, which trades the Fantastic Four's typical primary blue colors for a darker red and black palette.

Given that Marvel Rivals' Season 1 theme "Eternal Night Falls" is still in place, it makes sense that the newest characters are receiving outfits that would suit this vampire aesthetic.

However, it's unclear if the "edgy" skins the leak revealed are about these blood-themed cosmetics, or if there are additional darker costumes planned for The Thing and Human Torch at launch.

What Costume Variants Should the Fantastic Four Have?

A large portion of the appeal for Marvel Rivals players is the ability to swap out the costumes of the various comic book heroes.

Mr. Fantastic and Invisible Woman's arrival in the game has already come with some exciting variations on the character's typical look, with Invisible Woman's Malice costume particularly popular. Reed Richard's dark counterpart The Maker was also added as a costume variant.

To align with the rest of the team, it seems likely Marvel Rivals will introduce darker variants for The Thing and Human Torch as well.

For The Thing, this could result in Grimm the Sorceror (a Battleworld manifestation of Ben Grimm) or a Fear Itself: FF variant (in which Grimm is possessed by Angrir, Breaker of Souls) coming to the game.

Johnny Storm has less obvious evil counterparts in Marvel Comics, but in the King in Black comic event, a symbiote suit for Human Torch debuted, which could come into play at some point in Marvel Rivals.

Marvel Rivals has also been known to connect with the current events in the MCU, such as the recent crossover with Captain America: Brave New World (which included an exciting mystery costume cosmetic).

Given that the MCU is set to release The Fantastic Four: First Steps later this year, it seems likely Marvel Rivals may introduce some skins and items related to the movie for its playable Fantastic Four characters in a few months.

Marvel Rivals is available for now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.