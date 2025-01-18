Marvel Rivals Gets Exciting Captain America 4 Movie Crossover Items & Costume: How To Unlock

An opportunity to unlock in-game items for Marvel Rivals tied directly to Captain America: Brave New World has been announced.

The marketing campaign for Brave New World has been reaching a fever pitch in the last few weeks, even having its own popcorn bucket, but this new push with Marvel Rivals could be its most successful marketing yet.

Having already launched with 12 skins inspired by the MCU, it's no surprise that Marvel Studios will use the hero shooter to entice players, who otherwise don't watch their films, to see Brave New World with the promise of in-game items.

How to Get Free Marvel Rivals Items

A new promotional campaign from Regal Cinemas promises that audiences who purchase opening weekend tickets for Captain America: Brave New World through their Regal Crown Club membership will receive an exclusive bundle of in-game items in Marvel Rivals tied to the film.

Regal Cinemas

These items will be a spray of Red Hulk holding Captain America's shield, a nameplate with Sam Wilson spreading his vibranium wings, and a "mystery costume."

To enter this promotional campaign, Regal Crown Club "members" must purchase tickets online using their card number through third-party ticket retailers or in person at participating theaters showing Captain America: Brave New World by swiping or scanning their card for "a ticket or tickets in a single transaction."

However, participating theaters must scan tickets obtained through third-party retailers. Once finished, members will receive "two redemption codes" for the Marvel Rivals "Digital Bundle" during the promotional period.

This period will only last between 12:01 a.m. ET on January 17 and 11:59 p.m. ET on February 17.

To receive the digital bundle, members must redeem the code sent to their email address registered to their Regal Crown Club accounts by 11:59 p.m. ET on February 28.

In-Game 'Mystery' Costume is Red Hulk

Marvel Studios

While not confirmed or official, it's not much of a "mystery" who this Marvel Rivlas costume could be for, considering which characters are in the movie and which are playable in Marvel's hero shooter.

Red Hulk is the only analogous player character in Marvel Rivals who matches anyone appearing in Brave New World. Since he's practically identical to Banner outside of his subtle heat powers, a costume exclusively for the Hulk would make the most sense.

In Marvel Rivals, Bruce Banner also gets an accompanying costume with Hulk, such as the Green Scar costume, which means that Banner could get a presidential suit matching Harrison Ford's Ross in Brave New World.

Captain America: Brave New World will release in theaters on February 13.