Marvel Rivals' release date has arrived, and the game features some surprising new terms for players to learn.

NetEase's PvP shooter is similar in style to Overwatch and Valorant but instead allows players to choose from a roster of more than 30 of their favorite Marvel superheroes and villains.

Marvel Rivals is finally available on several gaming platforms and comes with various rounds that players can engage in (although only some matches are cross-play compatible).

What Does SVP Mean In Marvel Rivals?

NetEase

At the end of a round in Marvel Rivals, some players are awarded accolades based on their performance.

One title that has players confused in Marvel Rivals is 'SVP'. Unlike MVP (which refers to the Most Valuable Player), the term SVP is awarded to the Second Valuable Player.

The MVP and SVP titles are handed out to the two highest-performing players in a match. However, rather than awarding the SVP to the second-highest-ranking player in the match, the award is given to the best player on the losing team, giving players on each side of the game a chance at an award.

How Do You Earn SVP In Marvel Rivals?

When it comes to earning the MVP and SVP awards in Marvel Rivals, several criteria come into play.

Players can earn points for the number of K.O.s, eliminations, assists given, and their kill/death ratio. Points also accrue for damage given, damage blocked, accuracy, and healing.

It remains unclear exactly what algorithm Marvel Rivals uses from these numbers to determine the MVP and SVP but a favorable number in as many categories as possible will usually give the player a good chance.

Another positive to the SVP title is that players engaging in competitive matches will typically drop in rank if they are on the losing team in a round, but by earning SVP they can maintain their rank.

The awarding of MVP and SVP ranks has caused some controversy among Marvel Rivals players. Some claim that rewarding solo performances in team rounds may lead to a toxic culture wherein players may avoid assisting their teammates to further boost their stats.

However, Marvel Rivals isn't the only multiplayer game to adopt the MVP and SVP awards, with other popular PvP titles like Valorant and League of Legends handing out similar awards in their team matches.

Marvel Rivals is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.