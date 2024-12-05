Marvel Rivals Release Date & Global Release Times (PS5, Xbox & PC)

Ahead of its long-awaited 1.0 launch, Marvel Rivals confirmed the official release times for the game around the world.

Set in the super-powered world of the Marvel Multiverse, the new free-to-play shooter from NetEase Games asks, "Who would win in a fight, Iron Man or Venom," or, "Could Thor beat up Wolverine," pitting player-against-player in six-on-six online skirmishes.

After an acclaimed beta period over the summer, Rivals will finally see the light of day on Friday, December 6, being released with 33 playable heroes and villains.

Marvel Rivals Release Times Confirmed

Marvel Rivals

In anticipation of its global launch, the Marvel Rivals team announced officially when fans will be able to get their hands on the online shooter.

While the game is technically set to release in full on Friday, December 6, it will come a little bit earlier for gamers in certain regions.

According to a countdown clock on the game's official website, the game is set to release at midnight GMT (Greenwich Mean Time) on Friday, December 6, or 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, December 5.

It is worth noting that this launch time is for all platforms the game is coming to on day one. Fans on console will not be able to preload the title, but those playing on PC can preinstall the game so it is ready the minute it unlocks.

Below is a list of Marvel Rivals release times around the globe:

GMT (Greenwich Mean Time): December 6, 2024, at midnight

December 6, 2024, at midnight EST (Eastern Standard Time - US): December 5, 2024, at 7 p.m.

December 5, 2024, at 7 p.m. CST (Central Standard Time - US): December 5, 2024, at 6 p.m.

December 5, 2024, at 6 p.m. MST (Mountain Standard Time - US): December 5, 2024, at 5 p.m.

December 5, 2024, at 5 p.m. PST (Pacific Standard Time - US): December 5, 2024, at 4 p.m.

December 5, 2024, at 4 p.m. AST (Alaska Standard Time): December 5, 2024, at 3 p.m.

December 5, 2024, at 3 p.m. HST (Hawaii Standard Time): December 5, 2024, at 2 p.m.

December 5, 2024, at 2 p.m. CET (Central European Time): December 6, 2024, at 1 a.m.

December 6, 2024, at 1 a.m. EET (Eastern European Time): December 6, 2024, at 2 a.m.

December 6, 2024, at 2 a.m. IST (India Standard Time): December 6, 2024, at 5:30 a.m.

December 6, 2024, at 5:30 a.m. CST (China Standard Time): December 6, 2024, at 6 a.m.

December 6, 2024, at 6 a.m. JST (Japan Standard Time): December 6, 2024, at 7 a.m.

December 6, 2024, at 7 a.m. AEDT (Australian Eastern Daylight Time): December 6, 2024, at 11 a.m.

December 6, 2024, at 11 a.m. NZDT (New Zealand Daylight Time): December 6, 2024, at 1 a.m.

What To Know Heading Into Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals is the hotly anticipated multiplayer hero shooter from NetEase and Marvel games.

Taking a page from the likes of Overwatch and Valorant, the free-to-play title differs from the traditional team deathmatch-style gameplay seen in titles like Call of Duty.

Instead, players pick a hero who falls into one of three roles — Duelist, Vanguard, and Strategist — at the beginning of each game (with the ability to change mid-game if needed).

They then are thrown into battle with an opposite team; however; instead of killing the opposition as much as possible on the way to victory, teams are given specific objectives like moving a payload or claiming a point to win.

These heroes are brought together by a loose Multiversal story that involves the daughter of Galactus, Galacta, forcing universes together for these epic super-powered battles.

On top of the online battles themselves, Marvel Rivals will include a myriad of additional skins for players to purchase at an added cost (including some MCU-themed costumes).

All new characters and maps will be made available for free to the entire player base, but it is through these cosmetic microtransactions that the game will make its money.

Each skin will run roughly $16 to $24, depending on the individual costume.

Marvel Rivals arrives on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on Friday, December 6.