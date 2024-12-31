Marvel Rivals Announces Next Event: Release Date & Details

Marvel Rivals already announced info for the next event coming to the game, including its release date and minor details.

The new free-to-play shooter game, which debuted in December 2024, is still in its early goings as the latest entry into the hyper-competitive games-as-a-service space. In just a month on the market, the super-powered multiplayer title has captured gamers, reaching over 20 million gamers across all platforms.

As a part of its ongoing game branding, Rivals comes with a constant churn of new content whether it be new heroes, purchasable skins, or in-game events to keep the competitive multiplayer gameplay fresh.

Marvel Rivals First 2025 Event Confirmed

Marvel Rivals

The next in-game event has been detailed by Marvel Rivals, setting up an exciting intro to its 2025 content year.

The 'crossover event' from NetEase Games' new free-to-play shooter will bring together Rivals with three Marvel mobile games: Marvel Snap, Marvel Puzzle Quest, and Marvel Future Fight.

According to a social media post from Marvel Rivals' official channels, the in-game event will be available starting on January 3, 2025, without any more specifics beyond that.

The post comes emblazoned with the game's Multiversal character, Galacta, the in-game announcer and daughter of Marvel Comics big bad Galactus.

The crossover is set to run alongside the ongoing Marvel Rivals Winter Event, which is set to end on Thursday, January 9 (read more about the Marvel Rivals Winter Event here).

No end date for the crossover event has been divulged, and it is assumed to go live in-game at midnight on Tuesday, January 3. While specific details on the game's first new 2025 content initiative are not public, fans have speculated on what it may include.

Given its crossover nature with some of Marvel Games' other titles (all mobile), many have assumed this will include in-game challenges for Rivals taking place in the other partnered games.

Completing said challenges will likely yield in-game rewards for Marvel Rivals itself, assumedly including nameplates and maybe even skins for the game's roster of 33 (and growing) heroes.

What Is Next For Marvel Rivals?

The key to a successful ongoing game has been a constant, engaging cycle of content for players to engage in. Luckily for players, Marvel Rivals has provided that early on.

In just under a month on the market, the free-to-play shooter has debuted its first event (with a new Jeff the Land Shark-themed game mode) and provided players with many exciting new skins to buy (including several themed after the MCU).

If Rivals can continue this cadence going forward, then its success will likely continue long into 2025 and beyond.

The next major milestone the game can look to is the introduction of a new hero. Rivals launched with 33 heroes and villains from across the Marvel Multiverse, and bringing a new hero (or heroes) into the action would be the perfect way to shake up the action in the game's early going.

Several heroes have leaked for the game (read more about the leaked Marvel Rivals characters here), so surely there are more on the way, it is just a matter of when that first new character is debuted.

As Rivals finishes its Winter Event and embarks on this smaller mobile games partnership, the next full-scale content drop will likely not be too far off.

Fans should expect news of the next big content initiative from the free-to-play title sometime in mid-to-late January, likely coming alongside its first proper season, which is rumored to be released around January 10.

Marvel Rivals is now available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.