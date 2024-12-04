Marvel Rivals: All 12 MCU Character Skins Launching Day 1 (Photos + Pricing)

Marvel Rivals has already announced 12 exciting new MCU-themed costumes coming at launch.

The new free-to-play shooter from developer NetEase Games is set to be Marvel Games' first foray into the ultra-competitive hero shooter landscape, taking on games like Overwatch 2, and Valorant.

At launch, Rivals comes packed with 33 playable heroes and villains from across the Marvel canon, with new characters set to debut post-release (all at no additional cost).

Every MCU-Themed Skins In Marvel Rivals At Launch

In anticipation of the game's worldwide release, Marvel Rivals revealed 12 MCU-themed costumes available for purchase at launch.

Seeing as Marvel Rivals is free-to-play, including new playable characters and maps coming after post-launch for no additional cost, the online shooter's primary source of income will be supplemental cosmetic items like skins for players to dress their heroes up in.

These skins (or costumes) can be purchased in Rivals' in-game store using the game's bespoke currency Latice and Units.

According to the game's official blog, pricing for Lattice will break down to 100 Lattice for roughly $1 USD ($0.99 to be exact). Units on the other hand can be earned in-game and exchanged one-to-one for the premium Lattice currency.

Standard Epic-Quality MCU Skin Bundle will be available for 1800 lattice (or $18 USD) across the board. Meanwhile, the ability to bundle some of these characters (like the Guardians of the Galaxy) can be done for a reduced price.

Below is a full list of confirmed MCU costumes arriving in Marvel Rivals:

Star-Lord - Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Marvel Rivals

Price: 1800 Lattice ($18 USD)

This Star-Lord look is meant to emulate the comic book-accurate Guardians of the Galaxy uniforms as seen in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. This look sees Peter Quill trading in the blue-and-gold armor of his regular Rivals get up for the blue-and-red leather suit from the movie.

Rocket - Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Marvel Rivals

Price: 1800 Lattice ($18 USD)

Just like the leader of Marvel's giggle-inducing galactic team, Rocket Raccoon gets a Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3-themed MCU skin in Marvel Rivals. Rocket has never been one for structure, but with this skin, he is willing to put his feelings aside and slip into his official Guardians of the Galaxy uniform.

Groot - Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Marvel Rivals

Price: 1800 Lattice ($18 USD)

Marvel's lovable lumber leafy boy gets his own set of MCU-themed digs as well. While the base Marvel Rivals Groot look has him looking a little lankier this Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 skin bulks him up to (as the fans call it) "Thicc Groot," sporting a wide chest, back, and head.

Mantis - Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Marvel Rivals

Price: 1800 Lattice ($18 USD)

Joining her fellow members of the Guardians of the Galaxy, Mantis also gets an MCU-inspired Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 skin at launch. This, much like Rocket and Star-Lord puts her in the official leather Guardians suit seen later in the 2023 film as the team takes on the dastardly High Evolutionary.

Adam Warlock - Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Marvel Rivals

Price: 1800 Lattice ($18 USD)

Adam Warlock's MCU skin is a little more subtle, but there are still differences. Taking inspiration from his appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, his MCU costume changes his hair to better mimic that of Will Poulter's in the movie as well as changing his armor slightly to have a more pronounced red base.

Thor - Thor: Love and Thunder

Marvel Rivals

Price: 1800 Lattice ($18 USD)

Thor's MCU skin looks absolutely electrifying. This Thor: Love and Thunder-inspired costume trades in the more traditional Asgardian look of his base Marvel Rivals outfit for the futuristic blue and gold armor seen in the film. It also brings his cape up over his shoulders like it is in the MCU as opposed to just on his back.

Namor - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Marvel Rivals

Price: 1800 Lattice ($18 USD)

Players looking to put on their best Tenoch Huerta impression when Marvel Rivals will be able to do so with Namor (as he lines up a future at Marvel Studios). His MCU costume is quite different from his base look. It slicks back his hair, gives him some added piercings, and adorns him in the gold Talokan jewelry.

God Loki - Loki Season 2

Marvel Rivals

Price: 1800 Lattice ($18 USD)

Loki embraces his new role as the God of Stories with his TV-accurate MCU Marvel Rivals skin. The design gives his horns and crown a distinct green color that is not present in the original design. It also shows off his hair much more than the base character, with long black locks akin to Tom Hiddleston's in Loki Season 2.

Scarlet Witch - Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Marvel Rivals

Price: 1800 Lattice ($18 USD)

Wanda lives (at least in the world of Marvel Rivals)! Fans can purchase Scarlet Witch's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness costume, giving her Elizabeth Olsen's textured leather singlet as we as the ornate crown she earned doing battle with Agatha Harkness in WandaVision.

Spider-Man (Iron-Spider) - Spider-Man: No Way Home

Marvel Rivals

Price: 1800 Lattice ($18 USD)

Spider-Man's MCU costume puts hit iron will and wraps him in it. The movie-inspired cosmetic takes Peter Parker's Spider-Man: No Way Home Iron Spider suit and puts it in-game, covering his red-and-blue fabric look with the glistening metallic nanotech gifted to him by Tony Stark.

Wolverine - Deadpool & Wolverine

Marvel Rivals

Price: 1800 Lattice ($18 USD)

Of all the MCU costumes in Marvel Rivals, Wolverine's Deadpool & Wolverine skin is the most recently introduced to the big screen (at least at launch). This comic-accurate suit was a dream come true for fans, as it put Hugh Jackman's take on the iconic Marvel character in the long-asked-for yellow and blue costume of his comic book counterpart.

Black Widow (White Suit) - Black Widow

Marvel Rivals

Price: 1800 Lattice ($18 USD)

This Black Widow MCU skin will work perfectly for players trying to blend into the snows of Mount Wundergore. Based on her suit from 2021's Black Widow, the skin is an all-white leather suit akin to the one worn by Scarlett Johansson's final appearance as the Marvel Studios hero.

Marvel Rivals arrives on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on Friday, December 6.