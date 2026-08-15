D23 2026 Panel: Live Updates & Announcements from Disney, Marvel, Star Wars & Pixar's Streaming & Movie Showcase

D23 time has come again, and Disney's Entertainment Showcase is set to include a slew of announcements for upcoming Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, and Disney releases. The biennial convention has taken over the Anaheim Convention Center with a show floor dedicated to all of Disney's major brands and a weekend of programming that will lift the lid on what the House of Mouse has in store for the future of film, streaming, theme parks, and more.

Marvel Studios has already made a splash at the event with a booth set up promoting major MCU releases like Avengers: Doomsday and VisionQuest, and fans are expecting major updates about these projects, as well as perhaps some X-Men reboot news, during the studio's Friday night showcase (find live Marvel Studios updates from D23 here).

Elsewhere, fans may also hear news on upcoming Star Wars projects like Ahsoka Season 2 and Star Wars: Starfighter, Pixar's newest releases, including Gatto, and the long-awaited Simpsons movie sequel, which has already drawn attention on the D23 show floor.

A major part of D23's programming throughout the weekend is the Disney Entertainment Showcase, taking place on Friday, August 14, starting at 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET and running for approximately two hours.

More to come...