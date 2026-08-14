Simpsons Movie 2 Gets ‘New’ Official Title and Logo At Disney’s D23

Disney is promoting The Simpsons Movie 2 with a brand new title and logo at this year's D23 Expo. The yellow family is expected to make its presence known in a big way in Anaheim at D23 as The Simpsons Movie 2 hits theaters in just over a year on September 3, 2027. The cartoon mainstay's first movie was released almost two decades ago, in July 2007, under 20th Century Fox, although Disney acquired The Simpsons, along with the rest of the defunct studio, in 2019.

An official new logo for The Simpsons Movie sequel was spotted on display at Disney's D23 Expo alongside a hilarious recreation of the infamous Homer Simpson emerging from a garden hedge meme (via Simpsons Movie Updates). The logo may initially appear rather standard for the lovable Springfield family, until realizing that the logo now says The New Simpsons Movie, officially retitling the 2027 sequel from the originally announced title, The Simpsons Movie 2.

Disney

Comparing The New Simpsons Movie logo to the one associated with the 2007 classic, the only thing missing is a sprinkled pink-glazed donut, but perhaps Homer already snatched that away from behind the bush in which he hides.

Disney

After years of hopes and dreams from fans, Disney finally announced The Simpsons Movie sequel last September, promising that "Homer's coming back for seconds." Hopefully, D23 will also bring some clues as to the narrative writer Matt Groening has concocted to bring The Simpsons back to theaters after the last movie had Homer causing an environmental disaster in Springfield.

Disney

Disney released an updated logo for The Simpsons Movie 2 last year, alongside the unfortunate news that the long-awaited sequel had been delayed to "Labor D'Oh Weekend," shifting from July 23, 2027, to September 3, for unclear reasons.

Disney

The New Simpsons Movie's big presence at this year's D23 as a spin-off to the 37-season TV show is, in a way, ironic, as it was just a few years ago that The Simpsons' creators poked fun at the MCU's multi-project slates.

What Will The New Simpsons Movie Actually Be About?

When The New Simpsons Movie is finally released next September, the long-running animated sitcom will be heading into Season 39. While it has been speculated that the sequel will be a vehicle to wrap things up, showrunner Matt Selman rendered that notion unlikely, telling The Wrap that The Simpsons will "never" have a true finale and would simply end on a "regular episode."

So, if Disney isn't using The New Simpsons Movie to conclude the Springfield saga, one has to wonder what it will be all about. During the last movie, Homer adopted Spider-Pig from Krusty Burger, caused an environmental disaster by dumping pig waste into Lake Springfield, had the town quarantined under a glass dome, and took the fugitive family on the run to Alaska.

The movie's original tagline, "Homer's coming back for seconds," makes it clear that the Simpson family patriarch will once again be the star of the show, dashing hopes for a story focused on Marge, Bart, or Lisa. However, the whole family is bound to be included in the sequel, which will have to be larger-than-life to justify elevating it from a 20-minute TV show to a 90-plus-minute theatrical blockbuster.

Since the last Simpsons Movie, the franchise has been acquired by Disney, and it could be interesting to take advantage of that umbrella by including elements and characters from Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars. There is precedent for such an event, as The Simpsons had its own Loki-centric MCU crossover in 2021.