Hudson Stone Is Camp Rock 3's 14-Year-Old Breakout Star Who's Set To Be Disney's Next Music Sensation

Camp Rock 3 has officially introduced its scene-stealing new face, and at 14 years old, Hudson Stone is already gaining a lot of attention. The long-awaited threequel premiered on Disney Channel on Thursday, August 13, before landing on Disney+ the following day. The Jonas Brothers returned for the film, and Demi Lovato popped up in a brief cameo (while also acting as a producer), giving original fans the nostalgia to possibly make them watch it. That throwback factor is pulling in some of those older viewers, but it's the fresh sound coming from the movie's new crop of young campers that will make Camp Rock 3 stand on its own.

In Camp Rock 3, 14-year-old actor and singer Hudson Stone plays Desi Scott, the brother of Sage (Liamani Segura), the franchise's new young lead. The siblings share a passion for music, but they are at odds when the movie kicks off.

Stone opened up about stepping into the Camp Rock legacy in an interview with Jonathon Moran, calling the threequel "the perfect mix of nostalgia from the first two Camp Rocks." He said the new cast was told from day one that the job wasn't to make a new movie, but add to the 18-year-old franchise: "This is Camp Rock, and we got to carry the legacy."

Stone thinks they pulled it off, promising it will "feel super nostalgic to the old viewers" while introducing "this new freshness of the new cast and the new dynamics and new storylines:"

"I think we accomplished it super, super well. It's going to feel super nostalgic to the old viewers, meeting this new freshness of the new cast and the new dynamics and the new story lines. Our director Veronica Rodriguez did a great job bringing this new movie to life in these new dynamics. I think it's so incredible. It's super exciting. There's a lot of musical numbers. It's very versatile. It's got a lot of heart and it's very funny as well."

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Stone also added that landing the role wasn't part of any grand plan; he wasn't even sure he'd be interested at first. He got the audition call in 2025 while on vacation, and almost passed, until he realized it was for Camp Rock: "This is my movie."

He read for two other characters first, Fletch and then Cliff (both made the final cut of the movie), before casting redirected him to test for a brand-new role, Desi. The director "helped shape Desi around [Stone]" and about two weeks later, he was packing for Vancouver to film. Production took place in Canada from September to November 2025.

Stone's path to the stage and screen runs in the family, though he is clearly forging his own path. His dad is celebrity chef and MasterChef Australia star Curtis Stone, and his mom is actress Lindsay Price, best known for playing Janet in the later seasons of Beverly Hills, 90210.

Curtis's went on an incredible run in the early 2010s, when he simultaneously hosted major shows such as Top Chef Masters and Around the World in 80 Plates. The stretch also included his 2013 marriage to Lindsay and him releasing his best-selling cookbook, What's For Dinner?

Hudson's parents are both used to performing in different ways, but they also come from different backgrounds. With an Australian father and a half-Korean mother, he's had a mix of cultural influences that have helped shape the artist and performer he's becoming.

He's also got a younger brother, Emerson, and Curtis has described the two as "sweet kids" to Nine, who are "into totally different stuff" but "both good boys."

Music, though, has always been Hudson's own thing. He picked up a guitar at five years old and never really put it down (per Hollywood Records), eventually becoming the lead guitarist for The Rookie5, his cover band that's played venues like the Whisky a Go Go on the Sunset Strip and festival stages including BeachLife and BottleRock.

Curtis told Yahoo Lifestyle after he landed the role in Camp Rock 3 that he's "super happy" for his son. Clearly gleaming with pride, Hudson's dad called it "a dream come true for him:"

"Music has been an important part of his life for some time, playing with his band, The Rookie5, and now getting the opportunity to act, sing, and perform, it's truly a dream come true for him."

That lifelong love of music is already paying off, even beyond Camp Rock 3. Stone recently signed an exclusive recording contract with Hollywood Records (per Variety), calling it "honestly a dream" since "I've been playing guitar since I was little and writing songs means so much to me."

Disney Music Group President Ken Bunt welcomed him to the label, saying Stone "brings a rare combination of artistry and authenticity, with a clear vision for his music." His debut single, "Overthinker," is already out, with more solo music and a run on the Worlds Collide Concert Tour alongside Camp Rock 3 co-stars Liamani and Malachi Barton (Fletch) still ahead this fall.

Outside of music and acting, Stone's day-to-day looks pretty normal for a 14-year-old. On any given day, he's just as likely to be studying, watching football, or sharing updates and exclusive behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram.