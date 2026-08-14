Camp Rock 3 Cast Ages: How Old the Jonas Brothers, Demi Lovato, Hudson Stone, Liamani Segura & Other Main & Supporting Actors Are In Disney's 2026 Sequel

The core cast of Disney's Camp Rock 3 mirrors the movie's themes of legacy, mentorship, and passing the torch, with the actors' real-life ages aligning closely with the life stages of the characters they portray. Camp Rock 3 brings back the Jonas Brothers and Demi Lovato as they reprise their roles as Connect 3 (Shane, Nate, and Jason Gray) and Mitchie Torres, respectively. The story follows Connect 3 as they search for an opening act for a major reunion tour, leading them to host a competition at the now-iconic Camp Rock to discover new talent.

The 2026 sequel, which premiered on the Disney Channel on August 13, places the spotlight on a new generation of campers led by Sage (Liamani Segura), her brother Desi (Hudson Stone), a laid-back and talented guitarist Fletch (Malachi Barton), a breakout star Rosie (Lumi Pollack), and drummer Cliff (Casey Trotter).

Filming for Camp Rock 3 took place from September 15 to November 1, 2025, so some actors are still the same age they were during filming, while others aged up a year.

The Jonas Brothers' comeback in Camp Rock 3 has been highly anticipated. The icons from the first two movies are now in their thirties. Joe Jones, as Shane Gray, is 36 years old, but he will turn 37 on the day after the movie's Disney+ release on August 15. Nick Jonas, the youngest among the brothers, is 33 years old (32 at the start of filming). Kevin Jonas, the older sibling, is 38, and Camp Rock 3 emphasized this by portraying him as the only brother with a daughter. Kevin was 37 during production, turning 38 on November 5 after filming wrapped.

Disney

While her role is brief, Demi Lovato returns as Mitchie Torres in Camp Rock 3. The former lead star of the franchise, who also serves as the movie's executive producer, is 33, matching Nick's age, and was the same age during production and the Disney+ release.

Disney

Maria Canals-Barrera, 59, reprises her role as Connie Torres, Mitchie's mother and the camp's director. As the oldest in the cast, Maria provides the necessary anchor for the young cast as they navigate changes and growth while in Camp Rock. She was 58 at the start of filming, turning 59 on September 28, 2025.

Headlining the new cast of breakout stars in Camp Rock 3 is 17-year-old Liamani Segura. Disney's rising star made her debut as Emmy in The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and recently appeared as Pink in Descendants: Wicked Wonderland. Sage arrives in camp determined to prove to herself that she can make it as an artist. Segura started filming the sequel at 16 before turning 17 on October 24, 2025.

Disney

Sage is joined by her younger brother, Desi, who is played by 14-year-old Hudson Stone. Sage and Desi have a classic brother-sister rivalry in Camp Rock 3, but they eventually repair their rift and discover the strength of working together. Stone was 13 years old throughout principal photography, turning 14 on November 6 after filming had wrapped.

Disney

At 19 years old and a Disney Channel veteran, Zombies 5 actor Malachi Barton is the oldest among the group of newcomers in Camp Rock 3. He portrays Fletch Robinson, Sage's love interest and a perennial wildcard due to his incredible talent at singing. Malachi was 18 at the time of filming.

Disney

Lumi Pollack, 17, is one of the finalists for the opening act as the sweet and classical-music-trained Rosie. Rounding out the finalists and the core group is 14-year-old Casey Trotter as Cliff, the drum-loving and adorable member of the inner circle. Like Liamani Segura, Lumi was 16 at the time of filming.

Zombies franchise veteran and 25-year-old Tangled star Milo Manheim makes a surprise appearance as Calvin Rhodes, a former camper and now successful songwriter who helps the finalists navigate the challenges of creating a new song. Manheim was 24 throughout filming, only turning 25 this year on March 6.

Disney

Sherry Cola, 36, plays a prominent role as Connect 3's manager, Lark, sitting comfortably alongside the Jonas Brothers' current ages. She spearheads the search for Connect 3's opening act while also giving the campers much-needed motivation about making it big in the entertainment industry. Cola was 35 during production, only turning 36 on November 10 after she finished filming.

Camp Rock 3’s Actor Ages Have a Deeper Meaning

The actors' ages in Camp Rock 3 reinforce a strong message of legacy and coming of age, adding a deeper meaning by aligning with the film's structure and overall story.

The Jonas Brothers, Demi Lovato, Maria Canals-Barrera, and Sherry Cola represent the continuity and the hard-won adult perspective that the core group of teens needs. Milo Manheim's appearance as a mid-twentysomething former camper illustrates what success can look like after spending time at camp.

The core group of teenagers, aged 14 to 19, stands out as the emotional center of Camp Rock 3, as they are still discovering their voices and figuring out their place in the world.

Overall, Camp Rock 3 managed to show three distinct sets of characters at various stages of their artistic journeys.