Disney's Descendants: Wicked Wonderland Family Tree Revealed (Pictures)

One of Disney's most successful Original Movie franchises, Descendants, is filled with more lore than ever, thanks to its most recent movie addition. Descendants: Wicked Wonderland is a follow-up to 2024's Descendants: Rise of Red, both of which usher in a new era of Villain Kids (VKs) and Hero Kids (HKs). In the aftermath of Rise of Red's timeline shenanigans, Wicked Wonderland introduces characters who exist solely in this brand-new timeline, as well as some connected to the franchise's original films.

Wicked Wonderland, streaming on Disney+, features several family lines that interconnect in various ways. From mothers and daughters to grandfathers and grandsons, there is no shortage of connectivity in a franchise built on these ties.

Descendants: Wicked Wonderland Family Tree With Pictures: How the Heroes & Villains Are Connected

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Descendants: Wicked Wonderland introduces new entries in already-established families in the franchise (as well as ones that have never been heard of).

Hearts & Madrigal Family Lineages

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Red

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Kylie Cantrall's Red is once again front and center in Wicked Wonderland. Daughter of the Queen of Hearts, she is a Villain Kid now turned Hero Kid after her time-traveling journey to redeem her mother from her treacherous ways. What she didn't intend, however, was to inadvertently create a new sister for herself.

Red's father is unknown, but he has been teased for an unveiling in a future Descendants film (per TVLine). Some theorized her dad could be Zeus from the Hercules franchise, based on her signature lightning-struck-through-a-heart symbol.

Pink

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Descendants newcomer Liamani Segura takes on the role of Pink, Red's sister and another daughter of the Queen of Hearts. Unlike Red's more guarded demeanor, Pink is sweet and caring toward everyone around her, exhibiting qualities similar to her mother's when the Queen of Hearts was Pink's age.

Segura will be seen soon in another Disney Channel Original Movie this year: the highly anticipated Camp Rock 3.

Queen of Hearts

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Musical sensation Rita Ora is back in Wicked Wonderland as the Queen of Hearts, though this time, she's not bent on chopping off heads. Mother to Red and Pink, the Queen of Hearts is now firmly on the good side, though she later comes to regret her timeline-changed decision to lock away a different Wonderland villain.

The Queen of Hearts jokes about having a bad boy phase when she was younger, during which she dated Beauty and the Beast's Gaston. Perhaps he will be revealed as Red and Pink's father down the line.

Luis Madrigal

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Joining the Descendants franchise is Alexandro Byrd as Luis Madrigal, son of Luisa Madrigal from Disney's ever-popular animated film, Encanto. Nephew to both Mirabel and Isabela Madrigal and grandson to Julieta and Agustin Madrigal, Luis inherited his mother's strength and insecurities to live up to pressure from his peers.

Luis' inclusion in Wicked Wonderland also adds a new, confirmed family lineage to the Descendants universe.

By the end of Wicked Wonderland, Luis and Red seem to be firmly together as the franchise's new leading couple, following in the footsteps of Mal (Dove Cameron), daughter of Maleficent and Hades, and Ben (Mitchell Hope), son of Adam and Belle, from the original trilogy.

Charming Family Lineage

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Chloe Charming

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Malia Baker embodies Chloe Charming, daughter of Cinderella and King Charming. Also brother to Chad Charming (Jedidiah Goodacre) from the original Descendants films, Chloe is faced with a different version of her mother in Wicked Wonderland, one who isn't as willing to bend the rules when need be.

King Charming

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Paolo Montalban returns to the Descendants franchise as King Charming, husband of Cinderella and father to Chloe Charming. Reprising his role from the 1997 Cinderella film, King Charming dutifully watches over his kingdom as his daughter and wife venture to Wonderland to aid in a new conflict.

Cinderella

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Fellow musical artist Brandy dons a tiara yet again for Cinderella, mother to Chloe Charming and wife to King Charming. Returning to the role from 1997's live-action Cinderella, she is also the mother to Chad Charming (referenced in Rise of Red as being away at college).

More of a stickler for rules in this timeline, she is forced to once again get her hands dirty as she finds out her daughter and best friend, the Queen of Hearts, are in danger.

Hatter Family Lineage

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Max Hatter

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The Hatter family is one of the most extensive now in the Descendants franchise, starting at the bottom with Max Hatter, played by Brendon Tremblay. Max is the son of Maddox Hatter and the grandson of the well-known Mad Hatter.

Living in his father's villainous shadow, Max yearns to be free of these pretenses and set his own legacy, though he's unaware that his dad used to be one of the good guys.

Maddox Hatter

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Maddox Hatter is Wicked Wonderland's main antagonist, played again by Leonardo Nam from Rise of Red. He is Max Hatter's father and the son of the Mad Hatter.

In this new timeline, Maddox was locked away on the Isle of Lost for several years due to his obsession with finding the Pocket Watch, the time-traveling device used by Red and Chloe in Rise of Red. Now set free back in Wonderland, Maddox is out for revenge.

Hook Family Lineage

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Hazel Hook

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Played by Kiara Romero, Hazel Hook is the daughter of Captain Hook. She is also supposedly the sister of Harry Hook (Thomas Doherty) from the first set of Descendants films, though Harry is not explicitly mentioned in Wicked Wonderland.

Hazel is part of Max Hatter's VK group at Auradon Prep, sticking by his side throughout their quest in Wonderland.

Hood Family Lineage

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Robbie Hood

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Newcomer Robbie Hood, portrayed by Joel Oulette, is the son of Robin Hood. This is a new family lineage that had not yet been mentioned in the Descendants franchise.

Also part of Max's group of VKs, it's unknown how he is human, unlike his father's animal form.

Felix Facilier

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Felix Facilier, the son of Princess and the Frog's Dr. Facilier, is part of Wicked Wonderland's cast in Max Hatter's VK group.

Played by Zavien Garrett, Felix is also the brother of Celia Facilier (Jadah Marie), the latter of whom was a supporting character in Descendants 3.

Smee Family Lineage

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Squirmy Smee

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Squirmy Smee is one of the twin sons of Mr. Smee from Disney's Peter Pan, played in Wicked Wonderland by Ryan McEwen. He and his brother round out Max's VK posse.

Squirmy was originally played by Luke Roessler and appeared alongside his brother, Squeaky, in Descendants 3. He was one of the few children chosen by Mal and co. to bring more kids from the Isle of the Lost over to Auradon.

Squeaky Smee

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Alongside Squirmy is Squeaky Smee, the other twin son of Mr. Smee and Squirmy's brother. Squeaky was also chosen to leave the Isle of Lost in Descendants 3.

Previously, Christian Convery portrayed Squeaky in Descendants 3.