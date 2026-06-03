First Poster For Disney's Descendants: Wicked Wonderland Revealed (And It Looks Great)

Disney is going all-in promoting Descendants: Wicked Wonderland by unveiling a new poster highlighting the core group of heroes and villains in the upcoming movie. As a direct sequel to 2024's Descendants: The Rise of Red, Wicked Wonderland explores the ramifications of Red and Chloe's time-travel adventure to change their parents' fate, confronting newfound threats arising from the altered timeline.

Disney released the first poster for Descendants: Wicked Wonderland, highlighting the four main characters: Brandy's Cinderella, Kylie Cantrall's Red, Malia Baker's Chloe Charming, and Rita Ora's Queen of Hearts.

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The poster offers a vibrant closer look at the franchise's returning characters, showcasing their Wonderland-inspired costumes.

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Descendants: Wicked Wonderland will flesh out more of Wonderland as Chloe and Red return to the magical realm, realizing their time-travel adventure created dangerous ripple effects across the timeline.

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Cinderella returns in Descendants: Wicked Wonderland, showing off a differently detailed silver crown and a more elaborate updo compared to her last appearance in Rise of the Red. She also wears a more elegant blue gown, making her look even more regal and established as a powerful figure in the new timeline.

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The Queen of Hearts' design from Descendants: Rise of Red embodied villainous queen energy, amplified by her massive red crown, long red hair, and large wing-like shoulder pieces. In Wicked Wonderland, the Queen of Hearts has switched to the good side following her daughter's time-travel shenanigans, as evidenced by her playful smile that gives off a mischievous rather than menacing presence.

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Chloe Charming's look in Rise of Red projects the main hero energy, giving off a sparkly princess vibe that may shift to a battle-ready look in Wicked Wonderland due to the looming challenges in the film's Kingdom Cup Games.

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Princess Red started off as a pure punk-rock teen in Rise of Red, and her time-travel adventures changed her by turning her into a more confident and stylish princess (who still has that fiery edge) in Wicked Wonderland.

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Descendants: Wicked Wonderland will also introduce a new villain in the form of Maddox Hatter, the son of the Mad Hatter, who is bent on finding his magic pocket watch.

Descendants 5 features new and returning characters. Joining Rita Ora, Kylie Cantrall, Malia Baker, and Brandy are Liamani Segura (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series) as Princess Pink, Red's sister in the new timeline, Leonardo Nam as Maddox Hatter, Melanie Paxson as Fairy Godmother, Paolo Montalban as King Charming, Brendon Tremblay as Max Hatter, and Alexandro Byrd as Luis Madrigal. Descendants: Wicked Wonderland will premiere on Disney Channel on July 16, followed by Disney+ the next day.

Why Descendants: Wicked Wonderland Is the Start of a New Era

Descendants: Wicked Wonderland marks the start of a bold new era for the beloved Disney franchise, moving the story beyond the Isle of the Lost into the high-stakes world of Alice in Wonderland.

While the core dynamic between Chloe and Red is expected to serve as the main anchor of this new Descendants story, Wicked Wonderland introduces a fresh ensemble headlined by Pink and Luis Madrigal, launching a new generation of stories that could propel the franchise in the years to come.

In fact, in December 2025, rumors surfaced that a new Descendants trilogy is in the works, suggesting the potential for expansion is already there.

The exploration of time travel consequences also leans more on the franchise's evolution. While fun and musical elements are ingrained within the story, tackling these consequences adds emotional weight and long-term ripple effects that can lay the groundwork for future stories.

Descendants: Wicked Wonderland signals a franchise evolution with new worlds, characters, and stakes, honoring the past while embracing an exciting future.