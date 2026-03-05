'Descendants: Wicked Wonderland' Release Date Accidentally Revealed By Disney

The official release date for Descendants: Wicked Wonderland was revealed by mistake when an international Disney account posted the new trailer on social media, so those who have been patiently waiting for the movie's release now know when to expect it. The Descendants movies have been one of Disney's most successful franchises throughout the past decade. The first film, Descendants, was released in 2015, and the latest entry (Descendants: The Rise of Red) came out in 2024.

A brand-new trailer for Descendants: Wicked Wonderland was recently unveiled by Disney, showing fans what they can expect to see in the franchise's fifth entry. However, as shared by @DisneyBeat101 via X, the official Disney Australia and New Zealand TikTok account accidentally released the upcoming movie's Disney Channel release date, as well as when it will begin streaming on Disney+.

When Disney Australia and New Zealand shared the new trailer for Descendants: Wicked Wonderland on TikTok, the post's caption revealed that the movie will be released on the Disney Channel on July 16, 2026. Previously, Disney had only announced that the film would be premiering sometime in the Summer, and was seemingly waiting to reveal its specific release date.

However, this TikTok post let slip the Disney Channel release date, as well as when the movie will be added to the Disney+ streaming library. According to the post, fans will be able to stream the movie just one day after its Disney Channel premiere, meaning it will come out on Disney+ on July 17:

"Here we go. 'Descendants: Wicked Wonderland' is coming to Disney+ on July 17."

@DisneyBeat101

This was obviously an accident by Disney Australia and New Zealand. After the post was uploaded, fans immediately noticed that the caption revealed the release date. Disney Australia and New Zealand quickly took the post down and have not re-uploaded the trailer on TikTok.

Other Disney TikTok accounts, such as Disney Descendants, posted the trailer as well. The caption was extremely similar, but did not include the release date. That specific post was never deleted, proving that the Australia and New Zealand post was a mistake. For reference, below is the caption from the Disney Descendants TikTok post:

"Here we go. 'Descendants: Wicked Wonderland' is coming this summer to Disney Channel and Disney+."

It is also worth noting that an official Disney press release announcing the first look at Descendants: Wicked Wonderland was recently shared by Disney, and that it simply stated the film would be released sometime in Summer 2026.

Notably, July 17 (Descendants 5's Disney+ release date) is exactly one year after the very first show of Disney's Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour, which was when the upcoming movie's Summer 2026 release window was first announced.

Disney

Disney remaining so secretive and quickly deleting the post that revealed Descendants: Wicked Wonderland's release date could indicate that the House of Mouse did not set the movie's July 16 premiere date in stone.

The company's motivations can't be known for sure, but it is possible that July 16 was a goal Disney was trying to hit, or an internal release date that wasn't supposed to be shared with the public until Disney was confident that the film would be ready by that date.

All that fans were told for sure was that Descendants: Wicked Wonderland would be released sometime in the Summer. When looking at astronomical seasons (which is what most people use), the first day of Summer 2026 is June 21, and the final day is September 21.

July 16 is still relatively early in the Summer season, so it is possible that Disney was internally shooting to have the movie released on July 16, but, if needed, it could still push it back sometime within the two months after July 16, and it still could be released in the Summer.

Now, it is unclear whether Disney will delay the movie or not. It seems likely that the company is operating on a wait-and-see basis, and was keeping the specific release date from the public since Disney itself did not know for sure when the exact date would be.