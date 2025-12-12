Disney Is Reportedly Rebooting This Fantasy Movie Franchise For A New Trilogy

Disney has big plans for this classic fantasy movie franchise, with word of a reported new trilogy in the works. One of the most significant modern hits from the Disney Channel Original Movie machine is the Descendants franchise. This unique take on classic Disney IP follows the descendants of beloved characters from the House of Mouse's iconic back catalog, including Maleficent, Jafar, and Ursula, the Sea Witch.

According to a new report, Disney has big plans for the Descendants franchise, including reviving it for a brand-new trilogy. In a post on X, insider MyTimeToShineHello shared the news, reporting that the trio of new Descendants movies would focus on "Tiana’s daughter, Tatum, as she navigates life at Auradon Prep and meets Flynn Rider’s son, Fraiser:"

"A new 'Descendants' trilogy is in development at Disney+. The story is set to follow Tiana’s daughter, Tatum, as she navigates life at Auradon Prep and meets Flynn Rider’s son, Fraiser. The two are set to be love interests across the films. Notably, Fraiser’s mother is not Rapunzel, this creates a twist, making him a mix of both VK and AK."

The industry vet named some of the franchises that the new Descendants films could cover, including The Little Mermaid, Frozen, and more:

"Rounding out the main group are Maeve (daughter of Merida) and the children of Hercules, Harmony and Harvey. Characters connected to 'The Little Mermaid,' 'Frozen,' 'Mulan,' 'Encanto,' 'Maleficent,' and 'Cinderella' are also set to be added."

"The plot revolves around relatives of Anastasia Tremaine, Chernabog, and various other villains...staging a successful revolution in Auradon," MyTime added, closing in noting that "Kenny Ortega in talks to return to direct:"

"The plot revolves around relatives of Anastasia Tremaine, Chernabog, and various other villains and their offspring staging a successful revolution in Auradon. It will be up to this new group of heroes to stop them. The script is currently in development, with Kenny Ortega in talks to return to direct."

To date, the beloved Disney franchise has spawned three mainline movies, two spin-off films (one released and one currently in development), and several animated TV projects. The next announced project within the interconnected Descendants canon is Descendants: Wicked Wonderland, set for release next year, which is currently awaiting its official release date.

Nothing official has been made public about any further Descendants projects beyond next year's Wicked Wonderland. This trio of new films would seemingly focus on a whole new cast, essentially being a fresh start for the long-running Disney Channel franchise. Every Descendants movie to date is streaming on Disney+.

How Likely Is a New Descendants Trilogy?

Disney

After the original Descendants trilogy concluded more than six years ago, it was unclear whether Disney would revisit the franchise beyond spin-offs of the original movies.

While this initial report remains unconfirmed at this point, it would not be all that surprising if a new Descendants trilogy is, in fact, being developed. Disney and the Disney Channel are in full-on nostalgia mode right now. Names like Wizards of Waverly Place, Phineas and Ferb, and (potentially) Hannah Montana have all resurfaced after years of lying dormant.

In 2026, Disney Channel will see one of its most significant revival efforts ever hit the network with the release of the long-awaited Camp Rock 3. So, of course, the studio is looking at pursuing more Descendants movies. The franchise is too beloved not to.

And the fact that it would seemingly revive the chapterized storytelling of the first three movies is all the more exciting for fans who have been waiting for a proper Descendants 4.