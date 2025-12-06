Miley Cyrus Just Shut Down 1 Major Hannah Montana Remake Request

Former Hannah Montana star Miley Cyrus has closed the book on one fan request for a remake of the hit Disney Channel show. From 2006 to 2011, Cyrus led the hit Disney sitcom about a regular, everyday high schooler who lived a double life as an international pop star. The series was a massive breakthrough moment for the Disney Channel, ushering in a new era for the network (along with hits like The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, That's So Raven, and Wizards of Waverly Place).

While some of those other staples of the network have returned in some form over the years, most recently with the revival of the Wizards franchise in Wizards of Waverly Place, Hannah Montana has remained untouched, and, at least according to Cyrus herself, likely will for some time.

Speaking during a recent interview with Billboard for the upcoming Avatar: Fire and Ash, the former Disney Channel star was asked about the idea of a potential Hannah Montana reboot, to which she said it likely would never happen unless she were involved.

When prodded on the subject of reviving the double-lived sitcom, and if she would like to see a new actor don Hannah's iconic blonde mop, Cyrus replied, "This is the only Hannah," referencing herself:

"I don't know if there is a new Hannah. This is the only Hannah."

Given where Cyrus is in her career, it seems unlikely she would come back to play the character again on Disney Channel, meaning all hope for a potential Hannah Montana remake is likely for naught.

That does not mean the character is 100% dead, though. Elsewhere in the interview, Cyrus addressed the show's upcoming 20th anniversary in 2026, an event she has been seen potentially teasing on social media. Some have pondered whether this could mean a Hannah Montana/Miley Cyrus tour may be on the way, with the international pop singer playing songs by both her and her Disney Channel alter ego.

Talking about her time playing Hannah, Cyrus remarked, "It is cool to be a part of this Disney legacy now...and also getting to celebrate where Hannah was and how she got me to where I am:"

"It is cool to be a part of this Disney legacy now, standing with James Cameron that's someone who has been with Disney as long as I have, and also getting to celebrate where Hannah was and how she got me to where I am."

"I love looking back at the growth," Cyrus lamented, adding that with the 20th anniversary, she wants to "honor the longevity of the relationship that" she built between Hannah and the fans:

"For me, I love looking back at the growth between both of us, because it is very rare that someone grows up with their fan base. I used to look out when I was 15 years old and see 15 year olds, and now I am looking out as grown woman, and I see other grown people. So, what I want to do is honor the longevity of the relationship that we built, because Hannah Montana, it kind of outgrew the fantasy. It became the reality of my life, and something that was about this regular girl that was getting to have this extraordinary life by being someone that she's not, and then turning my life into having this life bcause of being who I really am. So, getting to celebrate that. 20 years is a long time."

All four seasons of Hannah Montana, as well as its theatrically released movie, Hannah Montana: The Movie, are available to stream on Disney+. Cyrus can next be heard in James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash, for which she recorded a new original song titled "Dream As One."

Will a Hannah Montana Revival Ever Happen At Disney?

In this era of reboots, revivals, and legacy sequels, it seems irresponsible to say that a Hannah Montana return to Disney Channel will never happen, even if Miley Cyrus herself has seemingly downplayed the idea.

Disney is all about nostalgia right now, especially when it comes to those titles from the early to mid-2000s. This has taken the form of the new Wizards of Waverly Place reboot, the live-action Lilo & Stitch movie (which already has a sequel on the way), and new seasons of the classic Phineas & Ferb series.

Like some of these other titles, Hannah Montana feels like a gold mine of nostalgia if Disney is willing to tap into that vein yet again. Sure, Cyrus may be hesitant now, but there are ways to make a Hannah Montana sequel/revival/reboot work.

Maybe instead of casting a new Hannah and going full reboot, this could be a continuation of the Hannah Montana story, akin to recent Disney Channel hits like Raven's Home and Girl Meets World.

This could see the original Hannah Montana cast return as central characters, while focusing on a new generation of main heroes. Perhaps it could center on Cyrus' character being the mother or pop star mentor of the next to wear the wig. That way, Cyrus' character is still a part of the story, and a new generation of fans can be introduced to this Disney Channel classic.