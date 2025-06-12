After 12 long years, the beloved Disney Channel cartoon series Phineas and Ferb is back. Picking up right where it left off, the comeback season is less of a reboot and more of a continuation. Simply labeled the fifth season of the original series, fans get to see their favorite characters as they embark on yet another summer of adventure. The first four seasons of Phineas and Ferb and the first 10 episodes of Season 5 are streaming on Disney+.

Most of the voice actors from its initial run returned for its resurgence, including Vincent Martella as Phineas and Ashley Tisdale as Candace Flynn. There is one major casting change, though, and it has quite a complicated origin.

Jeremy Was Recast in Phineas and Ferb Season 5

Phineas and Ferb

Among the familiar group of kids, Season 5 of Phineas and Ferb also shows the return of Jeremy Johnson, Candace’s love interest. Despite playing a prominent role in the first four seasons, he has notably made few appearances in the new season thus far, with minimal speaking lines. But this decision may have been by design.

Jeremy is the only returning character whose original voice actor has not come back to continue voicing their role. Who voices him now? Well, no one knows. Disney did not announce who has been cast to replace the original voice actor. In fact, the credits for the series conveniently leave out Jeremy, even in the episodes in which he speaks.

Actor Mitchel Musso initially voiced him. Disney Channel fans may remember him from playing Oliver Oken, one of the leading best friends in Hannah Montana. He went on to play King Brady in the Disney XD series Pair of Kings. It was during his highlighted era at the network where the actor’s relationship with the company dwindled.

Mitchel Musso’s Arrest History May Have Caused His Phineas and Ferb Firing

Hannah Montana

In 2011, Mitchel was arrested at 20 years old for driving under the influence (DUI). Disney responded by unexpectedly writing him out of Pair of Kings entirely, allowing another actor to take his place as the co-lead of the show. Seemingly cutting ties with him completely on a public front, there was still no official statement as to why Mitchel was no longer featured in anything related to the company, despite being one of its biggest stars at the time.

Musso was, however, still allowed to continue voicing Jeremy during this time and proceeded until the show’s initial end in 2014. Yet, in the seasons after his DUI arrest, the adored character made fewer episode appearances than ever before.

Years later, Mitchel returned to Disney and provided multiple voices for Milo Murphy’s Law, including reprising the role of Jeremy in the series. He continued playing the character in Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe in 2020. Then, another round of legal troubles soon followed.

In 2023, Mitchell was arrested on several charges, including theft and public intoxication. He hasn’t been cast in any TV or film projects since. When the House of Mouse announced Phineas and Ferb’s comeback for its home channel and Disney+, he wasn’t included in any promotions.

The network hasn’t confirmed whether his new arrest caused the casting shakeup, but all signs suggest that Mitchel may no longer be affiliated with Disney, let alone the Phineas and Ferb franchise. For now, fans will have to continue speculating who the new mysterious voice actor behind Jeremy Johnson is.