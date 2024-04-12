Dr. Doofenshmirtz Goes Wild With Cake-Inator In New Disney Chibi Tiny Tales Clip (Watch)

Dr. Doofenshmirtz goes on a frosting frenzy with his new Cake-Inator in an exclusive clip from Disney's upcoming 100th entry into the Chibi Tiny Tales series.

These minute-long animated shorts have been entertaining fans on Disney's YouTube channel and Disney+ since June 2020.

Since then, 99 total shorts have been released, featuring original stories including some of Disney's most iconic and beloved characters in a unique chibi art style.

Dr. Doofenshmirtz Stars in Disney's Chibi Tales 100

In an exclusive clip provided to The Direct by Disney from the upcoming 100th Chibi Tiny Tales episode, Phineas and Ferb's Dr. Doofenshmirtz is back on full display hatching a sinisterly-sweet plan for the township of Danville.

The 30-second tease sees Secret Agent Perry the Platypus's archnemesis testing his Cake-Inator ray gun, turning everyday objects into delectable sugar-infused creations with surprise cameos from some Phineas and Ferb mainstays.

This includes him shooting his personal lounge chair, a teeter-totter, and even the sidewalk where longtime Phineas and Ferb character Isabella (originally voiced by Alyson Stoner) is playing a game of hopscotch.

Disney also provided an exclusive look at storyboards from the 100th episode, teasing a battle between Perry and Doofenshmirtz on the top floor of Doofenshmirtz Evil Inc.

While Dr. Doofenshmirtz is proud of his confectionary creation, surely his plan will be foiled.

As is usually the case, Perry the Platypus is the one to save the day, taking out Dr. Doofenshmirtz with a swing and a kick.

On the success of the series, and celebrating 100 episodes of Chibi Tiny Tales, Vice President of Multiplatform Content at Disney Television Animation Gino Guzzardo said, "The response from fans has been immense" over the last four years, so they decided to bring together "two ultimate fan favorites" for Episode 100, Phineas and Ferb and cake:

"Four years ago we launched 'Chibi Tiny Tales' to entertain our viewers with snappy one-minute shorts, since then the response from fans has been immense and it’s become the most watched series on the Disney Channel YouTube! This momentous 100th episode brings together two ultimate fan favorites: 'Phineas and Ferb'… and cake!"

Guzzardo pointed to the impact of the Chibi Tiny Tales series, bringing up the Chibiverse spin-off series, which is set to debut its "Season 2 finale [on] July 20:"

"The popularity of 'Chibi' has also expanded into its own spin-off series, 'The Chibiverse' – the Season 2 finale is on July 20 with more 'Phineas and Ferb' where Perry the Platypus gets a voice for the very first time."

As a part of the 100th-episode celebration, fans will also be able to watch all 100 Tiny Tale shorts in one jam-packed episode debuting on Disney+ and YouTube on Sunday, April 14 beginning at 7 a.m.

Disney's Chibi Tiny Tales can be watched now on YouTube and Disney+, with the 100th episode being released on Saturday, April 13.