Disney+ Expands Into Short-Form Video With New Historic Collection

As a part of a recent tentpole release, Disney+ released its first-ever short-form content collection. Since the Disney-owned streamer launched in 2019, one of its unique features has been its ability to group content based on the wide breadth of IP under the Disney umbrella. In the years since then, the House of Mouse has started getting creative with these curated collections, including special landing pages for specific movie releases (like last year's Deadpool & Wolverine) or massive brand partnerships like the recently completed Star Wars Fortnite season.

Disney+ debuted a first-of-its-kind music video collection on the platform in honor of Phineas and Ferb's long-awaited Season 5 release. One of the most celebrated parts of the fan-favorite animated comedy is its bespoke musical sequences, with a new song debuting in every episode. Well, now Disney+ has broken all those songs out on their own in a never-before-seen move for the streamer.

The new "Music of Phineas and Ferb" collection—which can be found in the U.S. within the overall Phineas and Ferb collection— includes 17 of the most popular songs from across the hit series' first four seasons. Each music video runs just 2 minutes, on average.

The list (at least in its earliest iteration) includes fan-favorite musical sequences from the show's past, including "Ain't Got Rhythm" (Season 1, Episode 14), "In the Empire" (Season 4, Episode 41), and "S.I.M.P" (Season 1, Episode 35).

The complete list of songs with short-form music videos included can be seen below:

"Platypus Walk"

"Ain't Got Rhythm"

"Backyard Beach"

"Busted"

"Come Home Perry"

"E.V.I.L. B.O.Y.S."

"Gitchee Gitchee Goo"

"I Love You Mom"

"In the Empire"

"My Nemesis"

"Perry the Platypus Theme"

"Queen of Mars"

"S.I.M.P."

"Summer Belongs to You"

"Today Is Gonna Be a Great Day"

"What Might Have Been"

"Whatcha Doin"

This not only marks the first time Disney+ has included a music-video exclusive category on the platform but also the first time the streamer has broken out particular scenes of a project to be included separately from the titles they originate from.

Phineas and Ferb recently returned after a decade-long hiatus, returning to Disney Channel and Disney+ for a long-awaited Season 5. Created by Dan Povenmire and Jeff "Swampy" Marsh, the hit animated comedy series follows a pair of brothers who venture to make the most of every day of summer vacation by creating all sorts of zany inventions.

The series is headlined by Vincent Martella, Ashley Tisdale, and Alyson Stoner, with various big-name actors cameoing over the years, including John DiMaggio, Tim Curry, and Michael J. Fox.

Is Phineas and Ferb the Beginning of a Bigger Disney+ Change?

Disney Channel

Looking at this new Phineas and Ferb category on Disney+ might make one wonder if this is simply a one-off exception or the start of something bigger on the Disney-owned streamer.

If it is the latter, Disney breaking off bits and pieces of a particular project and grouping it could be an exciting prospect for fans who want to go back and relive some of their favorite moments from any particular TV episode or movie.

Imagine a category devoted to something like Star Wars' best Jedi moments, collecting all the best lightsaber fights from across the franchise.

Or what if the streamer made a "Suiting Up" collection, gathering the best super-powered suit-up moments from the Marvel Cinematic Universe? The potential seems limitless.

It will be interesting to see if this Phineas and Ferb collection is continually updated as Season 5 progresses or if the list will remain the same as it was initially released.

With the show's revival season (which takes place in a whole new summer for its titular characters) also including new songs for fans to jam to, there is always the potential for Disney+ to add some of those if one or two of them pop off the same way that a few of the classic Phineas and Ferb tunes have in the past.