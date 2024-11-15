Deadpool 3 (Deadpool & Wolverine) is not the only new addition to Disney+, as it comes with two brand-new collections for viewers to explore on the streamer.

Deadpool 3 makes history with its streaming release, becoming the first-ever Disney-produced R-rated movie to debut on the usually-family-friendly platform. This comes after the threequel exploded in theaters and became the biggest R-rated movie of all time, easily surpassing $1 billion at the global box office.

The threequel is expected to be one that countless fans visit when it becomes available to stream thanks to its countless surprise characters and some of the funniest scenes in MCU history.

Also, due to it having two major leads, Disney is doing its due diligence in highlighting both of the iconic mutant antiheroes.

Deadpool 3's Disney+ Release Brings Two New Collections

Disney

Upon Deadpool & Wolverine's official debut on Disney+ on November 12, the streamer introduced two new character collections featuring past X-Men movies.

Unsurprisingly, Ryan Reynolds' Merc with a Mouth gets his own collection, which simply features his trilogy of solo movies. Fans clicking into this section will find his first two Fox-produced films along with the newly-released Deadpool & Wolverine.

Also in this collection is the Assembled episode for the threequel (titled Assembled: The Making of Deadpool & Wolverine), bringing an hour of footage highlighting how the film was made.

Disney+

The full list of films in the Disney+ Deadpool Collection can be seen below:

Deadpool

Deadpool 2

Deadpool & Wolverine

Assembled: The Making of Deadpool & Wolverine

Also included is a collection for Hugh Jackman's James Howlett/Logan, which comes with eight total projects.

Seen in this group is every live-action X-Men movie heavily featuring Jackman with the exception of 2006's X-Men: The Last Stand. He only has cameo roles in the two other movies not included — 2011's X-Men: First Class and 2016's X-Men: Apocalypse.

Fans exploring this collection can also find the animated X-Men '97, the first MCU project of 2024 to bring Wolverine back into the fold, along with Deadpool 3's Assembled entry.

Disney+

The full list of movies in the Wolverine Collection can be seen below:

X-Men

X2: X-Men United

X-Men Origins: Wolverine

The Wolverine

X-Men: Days of Future Past

Logan

X-Men '97

Deadpool & Wolverine

Assembled: The Making of Deadpool & Wolverine

What Could Be Added to Deadpool and Wolverine Collections on Disney+

As mentioned above, these sections (Wolverine's, specifically) do not include every piece of X-Men media featuring the two characters. At the very least, Wolverine's section should come with X-Men: The Last Stand at some point in the future, although it is unclear if or when that will happen.

Deadpool's section could also bring X-Men Origins: Wolverine in at a later date due to it being Wade Wilson's first true live-action appearance, even though it's far from the version of Wade fans know and love.

Even further down the road, many expect to see Deadpool and Wolverine back in the MCU before too long. This would mean adding whatever movies and/or TV shows include both of these fan-favorite characters that have not been made or released yet.

At the top of that expected list is 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars, in which Marvel is already rumored to want at least Jackman to appear. Should he be there, it would be shocking not to see Reynolds' "Marvel Jesus" alongside him, particularly with likely every other major Marvel character from cinema history joining that fight.

Currently, picking out where else Reynolds or Jackman could appear is a difficult task, especially considering how uncertain Jackman's long-term future is as Wolverine.

However, looking at how big of a hit both of them are in the MCU thus far, the wait for their returns may not be a long one.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now streaming on Disney+.