Hugh Jackman's Next Wolverine Appearance Gets Official Update from Marvel

In an interview at D23 Brazil, Kevin Feige gave an official update on Hugh Jackman's and Ryan Reynolds' next appearance in the MCU moving forward.

Wolverine MCU Return Teased by Kevin Feige

Marvel

Speaking with Omelete at D23 Brazil, Kevin Feige revealed that both Hugh Jackman's Wolverine and Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool will have places in future MCU projects.

Feige said that "the plans" for the two characters "will always be the same," and that they are "always wondering" which projects to fit them into "and how fast" they can do it:

"The plans with 'Deadpool and Wolverine' will always be the same: we're always wondering where we can fit them in, and how fast."

This not only confirmed that there are "plans" that have been in the works for Deadpool and Wolverine, but also implied that they could appear in more than one project moving forward.

