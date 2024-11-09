D23 Brazil Marvel 2024 Panel: Every Major Announcement From The Event (Live Blog)

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige made some exciting promises for the future of the MCU at Marvel's D23 Brazil panel.

D23 Brazil 2024 is underway, with appearances by Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars, and attendees are lining up their schedules for a variety of panels over the weekend.

August's United States D23 Fan Expo was a major event for Disney, highlighted by exciting announcements from Marvel, including a new Daredevil: Born Again trailer.

Now only a few months later, even more major announcements have been made by Marvel Studios in São Paulo.

Major MCU Announcements At D23 Brazil

Marvel Studios Confirms Miles Morales' MCU Debut

At D23 Brazil, Kevin Feige hinted at Miles Morales' delayed arrival in the MCU.

Feige confirmed that Miles would first star in Sony’s Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, which is currently in production and has no release date.

He added that Miles' live-action debut in the MCU could happen "shortly after" that film's release:

"Miles will appear in the third 'Spider-Verse' movie, which is in production. I hope that, shortly after that, he can enter the MCU in live-action."

Miles Morales, whose roles have so far been limited to animated films and video games, was first hinted at in the MCU through Donald Glover’s character, Aaron Davis, in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Glover then appeared as a live-action version of the Prowler in 2023's Across the Spider-Verse.

Currently, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is facing major production delays, which could push its release date into 2026 or 2027.

X-Men Coming After Secret Wars

At D23 Brazil, Feige confirmed that the X-Men will join the MCU in the coming years. He noted that the mutants will play a major role in the franchise, especially after the release of Avengers: Secret Wars in 2027.

He emphasized that, unlike with Avengers: Endgame, Marvel has a clear plan for the narrative leading up to and beyond Secret Wars, with the X-Men being "an important part of that future:"

"When we were preparing for 'Avengers: Endgame' years ago, it was about reaching the big finale of our narrative, and after that, we had to start everything over again. This time, on the road to 'Secret Wars,' we already know very well what the story will be up to that point and beyond. The X-Men are an important part of that future."

While Deadpool & Wolverine worked as a pseudo-send-off for the 20th Century Fox X-Men universe, the expectation is that a new set of mutants and actors will take the MCU to new heights in late 2027.

Beyond Deadpool and Wolverine, Marvel Studios is also utilizing newly-acquired 20th Century Fox characters The Fantastic Four in the upcoming July 2025 film, starring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

Scarlet Witch Set to Return in the MCU

In addition, Feige has hinted at the future of Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch in the MCU. Feige shared that while there are still many questions about Wanda Maximoff's fate after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, he’s excited about the possibilities for her return.

He noted that "Agatha: Darkhold Diaries" on Disney+ helped keep Wanda in fans' minds, using one of Agatha All Along's fake rumored titles in his quote, but her potential comeback remains unconfirmed.

Feige expressed enthusiasm about "when and how" Scarlet Witch could reappear:

"We recently had 'Agatha: Darkhold Diaries' on Disney+, and that series was great for us. Since then, many questions about Wanda have lingered in fans' minds... So, all I can say is that we’re excited to find out when and how Scarlet Witch might return."

Rumors have also speculated her involvement in an upcoming Vision series or even a solo film, though neither has been officially confirmed by Marvel Studios.

It's a treat for fans to hear officially from Feige less of an "if" statement and more of a direction toward when it could happen in the near future.

Marvel Studios is Committed to Blade

Feige has addressed the delays surrounding Blade, emphasizing that the studio remains dedicated to bringing the character to the MCU with Mahershala Ali in the lead role.

Marvel Studios' president assured fans that they're "up to date with what's happening" when it comes to changing the "direction with a project," and confirmed that Blade "will indeed make it to the MCU:"

"Whenever we change direction with a project, or are still trying to figure out how it fits into our schedule, we let the public know. You're up to date with what's happening. But I can tell you that the character will indeed make it to the MCU."

In September, Marvel Studios Head of Streaming Brad Winderbaum reconfirmed that Marvel has no intention of canceling Blade as well.

Hugh Jackman's Wolverine Expected to Return Soon

Hugh Jackman's Wolverine and Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool will play significant roles in the future of the MCU, according to Feige at D23 Brazil.

Feige stated that the studio is eager to include both characters as much as possible, noting that they're "always wondering where we can fit them in, and how fast:"

"The plans with Deadpool and Wolverine will always be the same: we're always wondering where we can fit them in, and how fast."

The 2024 D23 Brazil Fan Expo will run between Friday, November 8, and Sunday, November 10.