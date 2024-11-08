D23 Brazil (2024) Full Panel Schedule & Times For Marvel, Disney & Star Wars

D23 Brazil 2024 is set to feature appearances by Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars as attendees line up their schedules for the various panels taking center stage.

August's D23 Fan Expo was no small outing for Disney thanks to major announcements from Marvel, Star Wars, and the company as a whole. From Daredevil to Din Djarin, and from Moana to the Incredibles, fans from all fandoms had something to celebrate.

Disney stole the show partially with footage from some of its biggest upcoming projects (see the description for the D23 Daredevil: Born Again trailer here). Now, as 2024 comes to a close, the studio shows no signs of slowing down with plenty in store for 2025.

D23 Brazil Details for Marvel, Disney, & Star Wars Panels

Disney

The D23 Brazil Fan Expo will take place between Friday, November 8, and Sunday, November 10.

The full hours for each day can be seen below:

Friday, November 8: 5:30 a.m. PT/8:30 a.m. ET - 2 p.m PT/5 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 9: 5:30 a.m. PT/8:30 a.m. ET - 2:30 p.m PT/5:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 10: 5:30 a.m. PT/8:30 a.m. ET - 2:30 p.m PT/5:30 p.m. ET

Location for 2024's D23 Brazil

All three days of D23 Brazil 2024 will take place at the Transamérica Expo Center, which is located in São Paulo, Brazil.

Schedule for 2024's D23 Brazil

Below is the full list of every Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars panel coming to D23 Brazil 2024:

Friday, November 8

11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET - Disney Studios, Day 1 - Walt Disney Animation, Pixar, Disney Live Action, and 20th Century Animation

Saturday, November 9:

5:30 a.m. PT/8:30 a.m. ET - Disney Experiences News

9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET - 30 Years of Toy Story

11:30 a.m. PT/2:30 p.m. ET - Disney Studios, Day 2: Lucasfllm, 20th Century Studios, and Marvel Studios

Sunday, November 10:

6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET - Disney Institute Disney Career

8:30 a.m. PT/11:30 a.m. ET - Disney+ Has Everything!

11:30 a.m. PT/2:30 a.m. ET - Disney National Productions Disney+ and Cinema

For those looking for Marvel Studios' D23 Brazil panels, check out the full schedule here.

Other Events at 2024's D23 Brazil

Ahead is the full list of every major event taking place at D23 Brazil 2024 outside of the main studio panels:

Friday, November 8:

5:30 a.m. PT/ 8:30 a.m. ET: Mickey and Friends Die-hard Fans

6:15 a.m. PT/ 9:15 a.m. ET: Passinho, Rhythm Of Dreams - From The Streets To Screen

7:30 a.m. PT/10:30 a.m. ET: Princesses No Pop - Disney Princess Songs a New Way

8:15 a.m. PT/11:15 a.m. ET: Marvel’s Wastelanders - Discover the New Marvel Audiobook

8:45 a.m. PT/11:45 a.m. ET: Fury at the University - When Gaming and Education Unite

9:15 a.m. PT/12:15 p.m. ET: Toy Story - 30 Years and Beyond

10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET: Mickey and Friends in Real - Surprise Attraction

11:45 a.m. PT/2:45 ET: Mickey and Friends Die-hard Fans

12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET: Cosplay Meetup

12:45 p.m. PT/3:45 p.m. ET: Visa Bradesco Moment

2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET: Disney Radio Show

Saturday, November 9:

5:30 a.m. PT/ 8:30 a.m. ET: Marvel Rivals - Meet the New Marvel Game

6:30 a.m. PT/ 9:30 a.m. ET: Disney Hits With Lucão By Claro

7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET: Disney Princess - The Eseptacle

8:30 a.m. PT/11:30 a.m. ET: Mickey and Friends Die-hard Fans

9:30 a.m. PT/12:30 ET: Princesses No Pop - Disney Princess Songs a New Way

10:45 a.m. PT/1:45 p.m. ET: Toy Story - 30 Years and Beyond

11:15 a.m. PT/2:15 ET: Mickey & Friends - Die-hard Fans

12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET: Cosplay Meetup

1:45 p.m. ET/4:45 p.m ET: Gameshow ESPN & NBA - Prove you're an MVP

2:30 p.m. PT/5:30 p.m. ET: Disney Radio Show

Sunday, November 10:

5:30 a.m. PT/ 8:30 a.m. ET: Mickey and Friends Die-hard Fans

6:30 a.m. PT/ 9:30 a.m. ET: Toy Story - 30 Years and Beyond

7:30 a.m. PT/10:30 a.m. ET: Princesses No Pop - Disney Princess Songs a New Way

11 a.m. PT/2 ET: Radio Disney Show, Fresno

11:15 a.m. PT/2:15 ET: Mickey & Friends - Die-hard Fans

12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET: Cosplay Meetup

2:30 p.m. PT/5:30 p.m. ET: Closing Fanfare

Rumors for 2024's D23 Brazil

While D23 Brazil may not be as extensive as the D23 Fan Expo held in Anaheim, California every two years, there should still be plenty to celebrate from Disney's biggest franchises.

Fans have already gotten the first image from Disney's upcoming live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch, which is set for theatrical release in June 2025. The image showed off the CGI-developed take on Experiment 626 seemingly in Lilo's bedroom, which may or may not be followed by a trailer later on.

Displays are also set up for Star Wars' next big screen movie, The Mandalorian & Grogu, which will continue the story of Din Djarin and the adorable green Yoda lookalike. That movie is still in the midst of production, so most are not expecting to see much in terms of footage or imagery from the set.

From the Marvel side, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige is in Brazil to help bring a new level of hype for the MCU's upcoming Multiverse Saga project. With six MCU shows coming to Disney+ next year along with three highly-anticipated movies, Feige should have no shortage of news to deliver to eager fans.

From an overall perspective, Disney has a jam-packed 2025 with a dozen movies being released across its multiple franchises. Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and more are all slated for theatrical runs across those 12 months, setting Disney up for plenty of massive success across the board.

While it is still unclear if Disney will bring any internet-breaking reveals or news to this expo, excitement should still be through the roof for what's already confirmed to come.

The 2024 D23 Brazil Fan Expo will run between Friday, November 8, and Sunday, November 11.