Disney+ Day: All 15 Movies, Shows & Specials Releasing (Marvel, Star Wars & More)

On September 8, Disney+ Day is set to make a splash with debuts of major movies, shows, and specials. Last year's Disney+ Day, which took place on November 12, brought with it a plethora of announcements for newly announced shows on the streaming service.
Most notably, Marvel Studios 2021 Disney+ Day Special, a 14-minute documentary that exclusively dropped on the streamer that day, gave the first official confirmation for shows like Echo, Agatha: House of Harkness, Marvel Zombies, and X-Men '97. The MCU excitement continued as this special also showed off the first official footage for Marvel Studios' upcoming Moon Knight and She-Hulk series.
With this weekend's D23 Expo set to reveal major announcements for the streaming service, fans will likely have to wait until then for big Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar news. It's expected that this year's Disney+ Day will pack slightly less news than last year's event. But fear not; Disney+ Day 2022 will still come to play with the release of 15 new movies, shows & specials.
Disney+ Movie, Shows, & Specials Arriving September 8
What starts streaming on Thursday, September 8 - Disney+ Day?
- Frozen (Sing-Along)
- Frozen 2 (Sing-Along)
- Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1, 5 episodes)
- Thor: Love and Thunder
New Releases
- Cars on the Road
- All-new Pixar original series following Lightning McQueen and Mater as they embark on a cross-country road trip.
- Dancing with the Stars: The Pros' Most Memorable Dances (Special)
- A look back on 20 of the most memorable dances from 30 seasons of the iconic dancing competition show. This will precede the live premiere of Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars on September 19, exclusively on Disney+
- Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory
- National Geographic series taking viewers on an epic journey of extraordinary real-life animal stories.
- Growing Up
- Hybrid docu-series exploring the complexities of adolescence through 10 coming-of-age stories, created by Brie Larson
- Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder
- Documentary special about the making of Thor's fourth adventure
- Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return
- Documentary special about the making of Star Wars' Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 1
- Pinocchio
- Live-action movie adaptation of the animated classic, starring Tom Hanks and directed by Robert Zemeckis
- Remembering
- Short film starring Brie Larson about the world of imagination
- Tierra Incognita
- Argentinian children's mystery-horror series
- She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Episode 4
- Welcome to the Club (a new short from The Simpsons) - Premiere
- Heart set on becoming a princess, Lisa Simpson is surprised to learn being bad might be more fun.