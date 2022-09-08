Disney+ Day: All 15 Movies, Shows & Specials Releasing (Marvel, Star Wars & More)

On September 8, Disney+ Day is set to make a splash with debuts of major movies, shows, and specials. Last year's Disney+ Day, which took place on November 12, brought with it a plethora of announcements for newly announced shows on the streaming service.

Most notably, Marvel Studios 2021 Disney+ Day Special, a 14-minute documentary that exclusively dropped on the streamer that day, gave the first official confirmation for shows like Echo, Agatha: House of Harkness, Marvel Zombies, and X-Men '97. The MCU excitement continued as this special also showed off the first official footage for Marvel Studios' upcoming Moon Knight and She-Hulk series.

With this weekend's D23 Expo set to reveal major announcements for the streaming service, fans will likely have to wait until then for big Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar news. It's expected that this year's Disney+ Day will pack slightly less news than last year's event. But fear not; Disney+ Day 2022 will still come to play with the release of 15 new movies, shows & specials.

Disney+ Movie, Shows, & Specials Arriving September 8

Disney+

What starts streaming on Thursday, September 8 - Disney+ Day?

Frozen (Sing-Along)

(Sing-Along) Frozen 2 (Sing-Along)

(Sing-Along) Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1, 5 episodes)

(S1, 5 episodes) Thor: Love and Thunder

New Releases