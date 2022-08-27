Disney+ Confirms 47 Movies & Shows Releasing In September (Marvel, Star Wars & More)

Disney+ had a strong August. The month welcomed in Tatiana Maslany’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law to the MCU, as well as five small shorts following little baby Groot. There was also the streaming debut of Pixar’s Lightyear, not to mention Sing-Alongs for both Beauty and the Beast and Tangled. But what might September bring?

Well, She-Hulk will obviously be continuing to air episodes weekly, and Star Wars will be entering the pop culture conversation again as Star Wars: Andor finally drops.

Then there’s the fact that Disney+ day is right around the corner on September 8. Fans already know Thor: Love and Thunder will be dropping then, but the streaming service almost certainly has surprises across many brands for its audiences.

Now, the company has released an entire list of all the content set to hit the service next month—pending any unforeseen D23 surprises, of course.

Disney+ Movie and Shows Arriving Next Month

Disney+

Disney has officially confirmed everything coming to their service during the month of September, including multiple episodes of She-Hulk and Andor, the streaming premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder, and several sing-along specials.

The entire list, including 47 different projects, can be found below.

Thursday, September 1 She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Episode 3

Friday, September 2 Al Davis VS the NFL Dickie V Elway to Marino Nature Boy Run tricky Run Small Potatoes: Who Killed the USFL? The Band That Wouldn't Die The Two Bills Year of the Scab Siempre Fui Yo, Detras de la historia

Wednesday, September 7 Edge of the Unknown With Jimmy Chin (S1) Europe from Above (S3) Europe from Above (S4) Prime Survivor: Mighty Mekong (S1) Puppy Dog Pals (S5, 3 episodes) High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 307 "Camp Prom"

Thursday, September 8 - Disney+ Day Frozen (Sing-Along) Frozen 2 (Sing-Along) Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1, 5 episodes) Thor: Love and Thunder Cars on the Road Dancing with the Stars: The Pros' Most Memorable DAnces (Special) Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory Growing Up Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return Pinocchio Remembering Tierra Incognita She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Episode 4

Friday, September 9 United Sharks of America

Wednesday, September 14 First Alaskans (S1) In the Womb: Animal Babies (S1) Short Circuit - Episode 206 "Reflect" High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 308 "Let It Go"

Thursday, September 15 She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Episode 5

Friday, September 16 Coco (Sing-Along) The Art of Racing in the Rain Mija

Monday, September 19 Dancing with the Stars - Season 31 Premiere (Live)

Wednesday, September 21 Firebuds (S1, 12 episodes) Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (S8, 8 Episodes) Andor - 3-Episode Premiere - Episodes 1-3 Super/Natural

Thursday, September 22 She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Episode 6

Friday, September 23 Saving Giraffes: The Long Journey Home Spies in Disguise The Call of the Wild

Monday, September 26 Dancing with the Stars - Episode 2 (Live)

Wednesday, September 28 Life Below Zero: Northern Territories (S2) Minnie's Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S2, 11 episodes) The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Season 2 Premiere Andor - Episode 4

Thursday, September 29 She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Episode 7



She-Hulk Crosses With Andor

Last year, Disney+ day saw the release of some fun specials on the streaming service, which gave previews of upcoming content across some of their brands, including Marvel Studios. But with the holiday not colliding with D23, the odds of a similar setup isn’t likely.

At the very least, there are some big projects to look forward to. The streaming service is even set to break records by having a Star Wars and Marvel series actively airing episodes today in the same time zones—though She-Hulk’s moves to Thursday was almost certainly a play to avoid the two stepping on each other’s toes.

For those who really enjoy those Disney Sing-Along specials, it seems that they’re gonna keep coming. Maybe the company could do Hercules or Mulan next?

She-Hulk is now streaming on Disney+.